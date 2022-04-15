Blackmon, Robert
February 12, 1932 - April 8, 2022
Robert Blackmon, son of Leroy Blackmon and Emma Miller Blackmon, was born in Charlotte, NC February 12, 1932. He departed this life Friday, April 8, 2022. He graduated from Atkins High School Class of 1950 and he was an alumnus of Winston-Salem Teachers College. He was married to Austina Norris Blackmon for 11 years and they remained friends until she predeceased him March 3, 2019.
He retired from R. J. Reynolds after 32 years of employment and shortly thereafter relocated to Richmond, VA to be the caregiver for his oldest sister. He was a member of the Olympic Lodge #795, an avid fan of the WSSU Athletics and played baseball for the WS Red Sox Minor League.
He is survived by daughters, Randon Blackmon Pender, Timika Blackmon; and sons, David West, Robert C. Blackmon, Vincent Blackmon, Donald Blackmon, Sr., (Laverne); grandchildren, Travis Pender, Sr. (Ericka), Broddrick Pender (Amanda), Justin Pender (Jurina), Jason Pender (Kimberly), Brittney Blackmon, Ashley Blackmon, Justin Blackmon, Donald Blackmon, Jr., Jamie Blackmon, Brendon Blackmon, Tera Littlejohn, Sr., Tiffany Littlejohn; godchildren, Bronal Shore (Monica), Deborah Shore, Lafonda Shore, their mother; and special friends, Diane Shore and James & Joyce Brown; sisters, Nancy B. Hollis, Nellie B. Cooper; devoted niece, Rosa Williams. Special thanks to his Richmond neighbors, Mary Thompson, her daughter, Eboni, Pastor Barbara Wynn and the church family of Unity Baptist Church where he became a deacon and remained active until his health declined, Dr. Lloyd Bonner, PCP, Bon Secours, and Chaplain Joann Buckley.
A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dwight Hash officiating. The family visitation will be held from 10:30am until 11:00am on Saturday at the church. Interment will be held at 11:00am Monday, April 18, 2022 in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 15, 2022.