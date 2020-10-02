Boughman, Robert Bruce
September 18, 1970 - September 30, 2020
Mr. Robert Bruce Boughman, Jr., 50, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Robert was born in Forsyth County on September 18, 1970, to Robert Bruce Boughman, Sr. and Sandi Marlin Godfrey. He graduated from South Stokes High School in 1988. Robert enjoyed gaming and all things associated with computers. He was employed with MedCost but retired early to take care of his family and home. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Marlin Boughman; stepfather, Bill Godfrey; and his paternal and maternal grandparents. In addition to his parents, Robert is survived by his wife, Christy Southern Boughman; daughter, Michele Boughman; sister-in-law, Amanda Boughman; nephew, Charlie Boughman; mother-in-law, Sarah Lawrence; and stepmother, Del Peluso. A private service to celebrate Robert's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, 3655 Reed St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Boughman. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
