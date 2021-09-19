Craver, Robert Franklin



August 4, 1944 - September 17, 2021



Robert Franklin Craver, 77 of Winston-Salem, NC died peacefully on September 17, 2021, ready to reunite with his loved ones preceding him in death – his wife Carolyn, daughter Jennie, parents Joyce and Frank. He leaves behind daughter Katie and Patrick, sister Ellon, cousin Kiki, and granddaughter's Avery, Sydney and Jetta. "Bob" or "Bobby", as he was known to many was a joker as a child and never really grew out of this. His favorite childhood story involved tying his grandmother's apron to the back of a chair, running away laughing while she was cooking. He attended R.J. Reynolds High school and High Point University where he played basketball. During those days, he frequented The Polo Grill and Ocean Drive where he loved to shag to Carolina beach music and flirt with girls. He served in Vietnam at Army headquarters which was one of his proudest accomplishments. He worked for many years in transportation logistics and made lifetime friends along the way. Owning his own business freed him up to garden, can, raise cacti, and take care of his two parrots. He was often sighted around town with a parrot on his shoulder. Bob loved to golf, boat, and cheer for the Tar Heels. He loved to cook and entertain, throwing some of the most memorable Christmas parties for his friends, family and business associates. May his spirit live on through his friends and family. A celebration of life will take place in his honor.



Cremation Services of the Triad



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.