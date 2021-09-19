Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Franklin Craver
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Services of the Triad
1039 East Lindsay Street
Greensboro, NC
Craver, Robert Franklin

August 4, 1944 - September 17, 2021

Robert Franklin Craver, 77 of Winston-Salem, NC died peacefully on September 17, 2021, ready to reunite with his loved ones preceding him in death – his wife Carolyn, daughter Jennie, parents Joyce and Frank. He leaves behind daughter Katie and Patrick, sister Ellon, cousin Kiki, and granddaughter's Avery, Sydney and Jetta. "Bob" or "Bobby", as he was known to many was a joker as a child and never really grew out of this. His favorite childhood story involved tying his grandmother's apron to the back of a chair, running away laughing while she was cooking. He attended R.J. Reynolds High school and High Point University where he played basketball. During those days, he frequented The Polo Grill and Ocean Drive where he loved to shag to Carolina beach music and flirt with girls. He served in Vietnam at Army headquarters which was one of his proudest accomplishments. He worked for many years in transportation logistics and made lifetime friends along the way. Owning his own business freed him up to garden, can, raise cacti, and take care of his two parrots. He was often sighted around town with a parrot on his shoulder. Bob loved to golf, boat, and cheer for the Tar Heels. He loved to cook and entertain, throwing some of the most memorable Christmas parties for his friends, family and business associates. May his spirit live on through his friends and family. A celebration of life will take place in his honor.

Cremation Services of the Triad
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Services of the Triad
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation Services of the Triad.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Bob will be missed by so many. He was a great friend to many, a super brother-in-law to us and a great Uncle to our children. Thanks for all the memories.
Linda and Sam Smith
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results