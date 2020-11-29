Merritt, Robert Edward
March 27, 1927 - November 14, 2020
Mr. Robert Edward Merritt, 93, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home in Winston-Salem. A service of worship and celebration of Robert's life will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church and will only be available via Zoom (login information below) at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the Merritt family.
Topic: Robert Merritt's Memorial Service
Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/87273738769?pwd=eHZGZzh5UitqazBTMXVzWWU2dFpxUT09
Meeting ID: 872 7373 8769
Passcode: 501361
Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Moody Funeral Services, Inc.
206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.