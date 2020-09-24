Butner, Robert "Bob" Franklin May 24, 1933 - September 19, 2020 Robert Franklin Butner, born May 24, 1933, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was home and surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. He was preceded to life eternal by his father, Bynum Henry Butner; his mother, Sula Rierson Butner; his brothers, Larry Dean, Bynum Henry, Jr. and Michael Dale; and his sister, Coseyetta Lane McClamrock. Bob is survived by his loving wife and forever sweetheart of 65 years, Barbara Gene Benson Butner; his children, Sandra Jean Pardue (Terry) of King, Arnold Grey (Debbie) of Kernersville, Penny Rosellen Evans (Allen) of Winston-Salem, Dora Elizabeth Bragg (Anthony) of Winston-Salem, Robert Tobias (Nancy) of Pinnacle and Lois Ilene Loeser (Robert) of Newton. Bob also leaves his 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and innumerable nieces, nephews, cousins, sister and sons-in-law. Bob also leaves his loving sisters, Ellen Adelaide Palmer, Janie Hamby and Helen Francis Frasier, as well as his brothers, Dexter Ray, Randall Wayne and Isaac Davis. Bob lived his 87 years giving more than he took, taking care of everyone before himself and serving God above all by leading souls to the salvation of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a great man who built many homes and businesses. He served his country in the Korean conflict and taught us all what the true meaning of love and sacrifice is. Bob and Barbara were a true love story and it will continue when they are reunited in heaven. Bob Butner will never be forgotten and will always be remembered as the strongest, smartest and funniest man we ever knew. He could literally do anything. There will be a memorial service for family and friends at a later date. Pierce-Jefferson will be handling the arrangements. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Sarah Simmons for all of her care and love to Bob and his family. May God's peace and love be with you all. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284