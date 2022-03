Frye



MOCKSVILLE - Mr. Robert Larry "Pete" Frye, 77, of Petes Lane, died Dec. 21. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Eaton Funeral Chapel. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.