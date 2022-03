Gibson, Dr. Robert Lester



November 15, 1926 - January 17, 2021



Dr. Robert Lester Gibson (94) died on January 17, 2021 of natural causes. With Covid restrictions now removed, a brief memorial service will be held this Friday, June 11 at 11:00am in Piner Hall at the Arbor Acres Retirement Community. His family will receive friends following the service.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.