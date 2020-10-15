Furches, Robert Gray



March 31, 1931 - October 10, 2020



Robert Gray Furches, 89, of Clemmons, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. He was born March 31, 1931 in Davie County to Samuel Wade and Ella Gray Armsworthy Furches. He was an active member of Clemmons United Methodist Church, the Clemmons Masonic Lodge and was a former Board member of the Clemmons Fire Department. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Billye Jo Furches, a sister, Jean Smith and his brother, Sam Furches. Surviving are his daughter, Theresa Furches; three grandchildren, Brian Alex Blackman, Molly Blackman Brown and Elizabeth Blackman; two great-grandsons, Grayson Brown and Anderson Brown; a sister, Nancy Blaylock and by numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Frank Vogler and Sons Clemmons Chapel. There will be a private family inurnment at Clemmons United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.