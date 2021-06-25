Menu
Robert Peter "Bob" Herke
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Forsyth High School
Herke, Robert "Bob" Peter

December 17, 1957 - March 25, 2021

Robert "Bob" Peter Herke, 63, of Pfafftown, passed away March 25, 2021. He was born December 17, 1957 in Winston-Salem to Peter John Herke and June Hudgins Herke. Bob graduated from West Forsyth High School and with honors from Catawba Valley Community College with Associate Degrees in Horticulture and Recreational Grounds Management. Bob enjoyed his career working at various golf courses in the surrounding area. He is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, John Alexander Herke of Denton, and his niece, Natasha Elizabeth Rothrock Herke. Surviving are his sister, Hollis Herke of Pfafftown, sister-in-law, Margaret Herke of Denton, and numerous cousins in the Cleveland, Ohio area. There will be no services. Cremation is being handled by Cremation Services of Winston-Salem.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.
I'm so sorry to hear of Bobs passing. He was a great friend back in our time at West.
Jane Ellis Harris
Friend
June 28, 2021
Holly I´m sorry to hear this news. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Rosetta & Ervin Kirkpatrick
Family
June 27, 2021
