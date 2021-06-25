Herke, Robert "Bob" Peter



December 17, 1957 - March 25, 2021



Robert "Bob" Peter Herke, 63, of Pfafftown, passed away March 25, 2021. He was born December 17, 1957 in Winston-Salem to Peter John Herke and June Hudgins Herke. Bob graduated from West Forsyth High School and with honors from Catawba Valley Community College with Associate Degrees in Horticulture and Recreational Grounds Management. Bob enjoyed his career working at various golf courses in the surrounding area. He is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, John Alexander Herke of Denton, and his niece, Natasha Elizabeth Rothrock Herke. Surviving are his sister, Hollis Herke of Pfafftown, sister-in-law, Margaret Herke of Denton, and numerous cousins in the Cleveland, Ohio area. There will be no services. Cremation is being handled by Cremation Services of Winston-Salem.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.