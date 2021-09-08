Hottel, Sr., Robert Emmet
December 15, 1942 - September 3, 2021
Robert Emmet Hottel, Sr., 78, a faithful and loving husband and father, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, September 3rd, 2021. He was born December 15th, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Harry Lee and Anna Marie Brazil Hottel. Preceding him in death was a sister, Anna Jane Cunningham, and two brothers, Harry Lee Hottel, Jr. and John Richard Hottel. Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Hazel Slagle Hottel; daughter, Anna Marie Barnette (Greg); three sons, Robert Emmet Hottel, Jr. (Cindy), Christian Kirk Hottel (Dennis), and Jonathan Lee Hottel; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Robert served the community by helping with donations to A Storehouse for Jesus in Davie County. He worked 20 years at Pfizer in the Indianapolis, IN and Winston-Salem, NC areas. He was a faithful member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A Storehouse for Jesus.
