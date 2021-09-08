Menu
Robert Emmet Hottel Sr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Hottel, Sr., Robert Emmet

December 15, 1942 - September 3, 2021

Robert Emmet Hottel, Sr., 78, a faithful and loving husband and father, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, September 3rd, 2021. He was born December 15th, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Harry Lee and Anna Marie Brazil Hottel. Preceding him in death was a sister, Anna Jane Cunningham, and two brothers, Harry Lee Hottel, Jr. and John Richard Hottel. Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Hazel Slagle Hottel; daughter, Anna Marie Barnette (Greg); three sons, Robert Emmet Hottel, Jr. (Cindy), Christian Kirk Hottel (Dennis), and Jonathan Lee Hottel; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Robert served the community by helping with donations to A Storehouse for Jesus in Davie County. He worked 20 years at Pfizer in the Indianapolis, IN and Winston-Salem, NC areas. He was a faithful member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A Storehouse for Jesus.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Chris and C I du, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your father/father-in-law. My love and prayers are with you and your families. With sincerest condolences, Pam
Pamela Cartner Morris
September 9, 2021
Rob, Cindy & family, My condolences on the loss of your father/grandfather. You will all be in my prayers! Love Pam
Pamela Faircloth
September 8, 2021
