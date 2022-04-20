Menu
Robert Terry Hoyle
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mocks United Methodist Church
Hoyle, Robert Terry

August 2, 1952 - April 15, 2022

Robert Terry Hoyle, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 15th, at home in Clemmons, NC. Terry, born on August 2, 1952, was the son of Barbara McKnight Hoyle and the late Robert Lester Hoyle. He attended Shelby High School and Western Carolina University, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. Terry had a genuine love of learning and influenced countless students, spending 35 years as an educator at both WCU and Davie High School, where he taught English, Spanish, and worked with FCA. He loved Jesus and was involved with Mocks United Methodist and Hillsdale Church, often leading Bible classes and sharing the love of Christ with others. Terry will be remembered for his devotion to others, his pursuit of adventure through travel, and his love of literature. He is survived by his mother Barbra Hoyle, brother Eric Hoyle of Casar, NC; brother Deric and wife Elena of Concord, NC; sister Wendy Mode of Shelby, NC; and sister Dawn Blackburn and husband James of Kings Mountain, NC, in addition to several nieces, nephews, and special friends. The visitation will be held from 1 until 2 pm on Thursday, April 21st, at Mocks United Methodist Church in Advance, NC, and the funeral will follow at 2 pm. Burial will be at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, NC.

Vogler and Sons Funeral Home

2849 Middlebrook Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 20, 2022.
