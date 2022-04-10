Huffman, Robert "Bob" E.
January 15, 1934 - April 8, 2022
Robert "Bob" E. Huffman. Sr. passed away on April 8, 2022, one year after his beloved wife Lee. Bob was born on January 15, 1934 to Laura and Robert A. Huffman in Lewisville, North Carolina. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Gordon and his sister-in-law Lillie Huffman (Conrad). Bob graduated from Piedmont Bible College and then moved to Illinois to pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees from Wheaton College. He later attended the University of Iowa to pursue a PhD in theology and received his Masters of Divinity from Duke University. Early in his career he taught at Parson's College in Iowa and was Dean of Students for the college. Upon moving back to North Carolina in 1974, Bob answered the call to ministry and served as a minister in the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church until his retirement. Bob was the consummate life-long learner. He was an avid reader of philosophy, religion, science, and theology and would often gift books he found to be particularly thought provoking to friends. Bob had a variety of hobbies over his many years, including archery, fishing, golf, and photography. After the death of his beloved Lee, he even tried his hand at the violin and harmonica at the young age of 87. Bob was a devoted father and grandfather who had the patience of Job in all things. Bob is survived by his children, Bob Jr., David (Julie), Sandra Landschoot (Mark) and Carolyn Huffman-Ponder (Phil Ponder); grandchildren, Bob Huffman III, Nancy Elizabeth La Flair, Alex Huffman (Kirsten), Jamie Huffman, Brad Landschoot (Tori), Lori Landschoot, Cam and Carly Ponder; and his siblings, Conrad, Ann Corirossi (Bob), Wayne (Norma), and Jimmy (Myra). The family would like to thank the residents, staff and caregivers at Brookridge Retirement Community and Healthcare unit, the chaplains and nurses at Amedysis Hospice for their support and his wonderful Asbury Sunday School Class at Maple Springs United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Dan Lyons and Rev. Sylvia Wilhelm officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be live streamed via their YouTube Channel, Maple Springs UMC Media. Memorial gifts may be made to the following: Huruma Ministry, Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, or The Africa University Project: Advance GCFA Global Ministries/UMCOR, GPO, PO Box 9068 New York, NY 10087-9068 or online https://advance.umcmission.org/p-1-africa-university-scholarships.aspx
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.