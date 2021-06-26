Menu
Robert Kinzer
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Kinzer, Robert

August 4, 1933 - June 24, 2021

WINSTON-SALEM – Robert "Bob" Lewis Kinzer, 87, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Bob was born on August 4, 1933 in Surry County to William and Sarah Barker Kinzer. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a loyal member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. He retired from AT & T with over 30 years of service, using his electronic knowledge to build his family their first color television. Bob was an avid HAM radio operator, enjoying many conversations with other operators all over the world. He had a kindred spirit to match no other, that he generously shared with all he met. One of his most treasured hobbies was taking care of his family.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline "Moe" Kinzer; his brothers, Roger Dale and Will Ray Kinzer; and two sisters, Jackie Sawyers, and Wada Lee Bolen. Surviving are his daughters, Sabrina Gatewood (Ben), and Sandi Kuhlman (David); six grandchildren, Kyle (Amy), Elizabeth (Nick), Justin, Tiffany (Ethan), Kent (Tricia), and Nicholas; and eight great-grandchildren, Autumn, Sonny, Willow, Waylon, Kason, Delaney, Gentry and Carter.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Justin Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends in the Sanctuary following the service. Memorials may be made to Sedge Garden UMC, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery
794 Sedge Garden Rd., Kernersville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
