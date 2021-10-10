Lee, Jr., Robert (Bob) E,
March 5, 1934 - October 4, 2021
Kure Beach, NC
Robert (Bob) E. Lee, Jr., 87, passed away at Lower Cape Fear (Hospice Care), Wilmington, NC on October, 4, 2021.
He was born March 5, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Robert E., Sr. and Louise Lee.
Bob was a graduate of Wake Forest High School, Wake Forest College and Wake Forest Law School. Bob retired as District Counsel of the Veterans Administration in Winston-Salem, NC in 1989. He served as an officer in the United States Army for three years.
Survivors include his wife, Maryann Shemit Lee of Kure Beach, NC, three daughters; Linda Lee Shubert (Elbert), Mount Airy, NC, Lisa Lee Bowles, Winston-Salem, NC and Lana Lee Phillips (Sammy), Winston-Salem, NC, and step son Michael Crutchfield, Charlotte, NC. One brother, Charles Lee (Carol), Rockville, Maryland and one sister, Betty Recoulley, High Point, NC and eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In accordance with Bob's wishes, no funeral service or memorial service is planned.
Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, PO Box 90, Wilmington, NC 28402 or to the Lower Cape Fear (Hospice Care), 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
for the Lee family.
