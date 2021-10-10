Mash, Robert Clate
February 22, 1943 - October 8, 2021
Mr. Robert Clate Mash, age 78, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at PruittHealth of Elkin. Clate was born February 22, 1943 in Ashe County to Claude Mash and Estelle Eller Mash. Clate retired from Vulcan Materials with over 30 years of service. He was loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Clate was a jack of all trades and master of many and an avid Beekeeper. He loved working in his shop and was always willing to help neighbors and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Kyle "Bud" Mash and sisters, Mary Chatham, Muriel Greer and Madge Hunter. Survivors include: his loving wife of 36 years, Barbara Williams Mash of the home; son, Jeff Mash and his wife Debbie; step sons, Donnie Mastin and his wife Lisa, Brian Mastin and his wife Cindy; brother, Kenneth Mash and his wife Carolyn; sisters, Jean Sturgill and Mae Houck; step grandchildren, Amber Martin and her husband Wesley, Alison Mathis and her husband Chad, Ashley Mastin, Joseph Mastin, Hailey Tharpe and her husband Nathan and Kalyca Mastin, Albert McCann and his wife Naomi, Jamie McCann and Uriah McCann; step great grandchildren, Riley Mathis, Emory Martin, Eden Martin, Kinsley Mathis, and Salem Tharpe and additionally 10 step grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mash Cemetery in Glendale Springs. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service and on Tuesday 30 minutes prior to the graveside, weather permitting. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank the staff of PruittHealth for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com
Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Elkin Funeral Service
560 NC Hwy 268 W
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.