Robert Lee McCarn
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
McCarn, Robert Lee

September 21, 1941 - March 15, 2021

Mr. Robert Lee McCarn, 79, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Davidson County, on September 21, 1941 to the late George and Clara Boswell McCarn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Jim and Ben McCarn, as well as two sisters, Rose Hitt, and Betty Edwards. Robert is survived by his wife, Stella McCarn; daughter, Tara McCarn and sister-in-law, Reba McCarn and several nieces and nephews. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

A graveside service will be held 1:00PM Friday, March 19, 2021 at Green Meadows Baptist Church in Mocksville, NC with Pastor Josh Greene officiating. Family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Green Meadows Baptist Church Building Fund, Advance VFW and District II Memorial Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Green Meadows Baptist Church
Mocksville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace uncle Robert.
Robert Edwards
March 19, 2021
