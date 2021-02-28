McKone, Dr. Robert C.
July 23, 1927 - February 21, 2021
Dr. Robert C McKone passed away on February 21, 2021 in Winston-Salem. He was born in Minot, North Dakota on July 23, 1927 to the late Edward C and Esther McKone. On June 7, 1952, he married Marjorie Wahlberg who was his loving wife and true life partner for 68 years.
After completing his tour of duty in the Army at the end of World War II, Bob did his undergraduate work and first two years of medical school at the University of North Dakota. He completed the final two years of medical school at Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1958. He joined the faculty of Bowman Gray in 1964 as a Pediatric Cardiologist and retired in 1989.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, and daughter-in-law Kimberly Whitt McKone. He is survived by his daughter Kelly McKone Ghassemian and son-in-law Morad of Oak Park, IL, son Mark McKone and grandson Matthew of Jamestown, NC, and brother-in-law Charles Wahlberg of Burnsville MN.
There will be no services at this time. He will be interred with Marjorie at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.salemfh.com
.
He was an accomplished teacher, skilled clinician, and his passion was patient care. A life well lived in service to others. We will miss you more than words can say.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.