Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Robert C. McKone
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
McKone, Dr. Robert C.

July 23, 1927 - February 21, 2021

Dr. Robert C McKone passed away on February 21, 2021 in Winston-Salem. He was born in Minot, North Dakota on July 23, 1927 to the late Edward C and Esther McKone. On June 7, 1952, he married Marjorie Wahlberg who was his loving wife and true life partner for 68 years.

After completing his tour of duty in the Army at the end of World War II, Bob did his undergraduate work and first two years of medical school at the University of North Dakota. He completed the final two years of medical school at Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1958. He joined the faculty of Bowman Gray in 1964 as a Pediatric Cardiologist and retired in 1989.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, and daughter-in-law Kimberly Whitt McKone. He is survived by his daughter Kelly McKone Ghassemian and son-in-law Morad of Oak Park, IL, son Mark McKone and grandson Matthew of Jamestown, NC, and brother-in-law Charles Wahlberg of Burnsville MN.

There will be no services at this time. He will be interred with Marjorie at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.salemfh.com.

He was an accomplished teacher, skilled clinician, and his passion was patient care. A life well lived in service to others. We will miss you more than words can say.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dr. McKone was my cardiologist from birth until I "aged out" of pediatrics. He was truly a wonderful doctor and also a dear man who could put me at ease in scary times. He was a blessing to me and my parents.
Karen
February 28, 2021
I am saddened to lose one of my lunch buddies at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Bob was gentle, funny and totally dedicated to Pediatric cardiology.
Venkata Challa
February 28, 2021
The McKones were our neighbors for 38 years. May they rest in peace!
Dian, Jerry, Emily and Julie Smith
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results