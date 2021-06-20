Meier, Robert Joseph
March 27, 1930 - June 14, 2021
Mr. Robert Joseph Meier, 91, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Mr. Meier was born in St Marys, PA on March 27, 1930, and was the youngest son of the late Frank Richard Meier and Minnie Margaret Gerber. Bob graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree.
He served in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1987 after 27 years with Western Electric and Bell Labs. Bob served with the Catholic Church for over 50 years, he served from acolyte to usher, he was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and past Grand Knight. Bob spearheaded projects for the church and school and was an active member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Mr. Meier was a builder, he assembled family furniture and small woodworking crafts. Bob was an avid card player, expert at pinochle, and loved golf and bowling. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Joan; ten brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Henry (Tim); son, Robert Joseph Meier; grandchildren, Ethan Henry (Madeline) and Shannon Henry; he also leaves a host of extended family members. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with Father Felix Nkafu officiating. The family will receive friends, 7:00-9:00 PM, Sunday, June 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Elk County Catholic School Memorial Fund, 600 Maurus Street, Saint Mary's PA., 15857 or St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 335 Springdale Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.