Pegg, Robert Fred
December 12, 1926 - March 25, 2021
March 25, 2021, on a rainy night, Robert Fred Pegg (Bob\Bobby), 94, flew to higher ground. Bob was born on 12/12/1926 to Dr. Fred N Pegg and Vio (Collie) McCollum Pegg in Kernersville, NC. He lived in Kernersville his entire life with the exception of time spent serving his country. Bob was a proud veteran of WWII, having served in the "greatest Navy in the World!" Joining at the tender age of 17, he was shipped almost immediately to the South Pacific. Bob was fun loving even from an early age. We all have heard outrageous stories of his childhood shenanigans. He loved his family, his country, playing golf (with 2 hole-in-ones to his credit), good music, dancing and watching all sports.
He enjoyed strong longtime friendships with many. And to hear him tell it, the furbabies he loved, past and present, were the very best to be found. He worked in the Forsyth Tax Collector's office before changing his career to the sale of used trucks and cars, joining his friends at Grubbs Ford. Working there and at Parks Chevrolet for a number of years. After retirement, he enjoyed many golf trips to Myrtle Beach with his golfing buddies and working in his yard- particularly growing banana trees to share with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Pegg Wilson. Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Joan Butler Pegg; his daughters, Nancy Pegg Plaster, Dianne Calkins (Lynn), Pamela Sykes (Loyd Ferrell); Grandchildren, Deanna Rohde Haynes, Amy Rohde, Jessica Plaster, Justin Ferrell, and John Calkins; several great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Also surviving are his sister, Jo Ann Pegg Burton, brother, William "Bill" Pegg (Patsy); and many nieces and nephews. No memorial events are scheduled. Please say goodbye and celebrate his life and your love for Bob in your own personal way. Gifts and donations may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church at 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or your favorite animal rescue facility in Bob's memory. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.