Clemmons - Mr. Robert M. Pitts III, 58, passed away December 11, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Friday, December 18, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services Saturday, December 19, 2020 (RUSSELL).
Pitts, keeping you in my heart forever. RIP my friend.
Vicki Gray
December 11, 2021
It is with great sadness that I will not see your smiling face at work anymore.
I know you're in Heaven, happy and home.
Charlie Reece
December 22, 2020
Missing you already. A true friend God has a great organist in His Heavenly Choir.
Elder Toni Cain
December 19, 2020
My sympathy is with the entire Pitts family. Robert was and is a kind soul forever in our hearts. I appreciate how he always shared his kind words and wisdom with me and the world. Robert will truly be missed.
God bless you all with strength during these trying times, because we all know Robert is in heaven with the Lord.
Chris Jenkins
December 19, 2020
Moniece Robinson
December 18, 2020
I will miss Robert so much! He was a light with infectious joy. My heart is broken, but I know that his spirit is shining bright.
Moniece Robinson
December 18, 2020
I would like to offer my condolences. I was his personal trainer a few years back.
Victor Robinson
December 18, 2020
My deepest & sincere condolences go out to Robert & his family in your time of loss! I worked with Robert for 10 years at Wachovia! A great guy who will be missed by many!
william e smith
December 18, 2020
Pitts was an amazing person and a wonderful friend!!! He was one of the first persons I met when I started at the bank back in 1996. And from the first time he joked with me talking about Sister Pinto Beans to the last time we bowled together back in March, HE WAS THE SAME!!! He was HILARIOUSLY funny, caring, dependable, a gentleman AND HE LOVED THE LORD!!! How do I know? Because EVERYTHING he did showed how much he loved the Lord and everything about worshipping and praising the Lord!!! He will truly be missed! I will miss getting my regular emails asking something silly but really just to check up on me to make sure I was ok! To the family, I will keep you all in my prayers.
KC Meadows
Coworker
December 18, 2020
I will always remember you. Rest my friend.
Tiwana Hopper-Gould
December 17, 2020
Robert "Skillet" Pitts, you will be greatly missed huntay. I am glad I got to know you while I worked at the bank. Brother Pitts, you were a unique, funny man who loved his shoes and more importantly our lord savior. Yes, lord that mac-n-cheese was delish! Celebrate, dance and sing in the presence of our lord! We will meet again.
Kim Willard
December 17, 2020
You will Be truly Miss RIP My Friend
Angela Giles
December 17, 2020
Pitts, for over 30 yrs. you have been a sweet, and true friend to me and to others as well. You were such a gentleman and I loved the way you took pride in dressing so impeccably. Of course, I can't forget to mention your famous mac-n-cheese! I will always remember and love you Pitts. I know when we get to Glory and hear beautiful music, I do believe it's you playing the piano. I will miss you my friend. To the Pitts family, God Bless and comfort you today and the days ahead.