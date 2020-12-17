Pitts was an amazing person and a wonderful friend!!! He was one of the first persons I met when I started at the bank back in 1996. And from the first time he joked with me talking about Sister Pinto Beans to the last time we bowled together back in March, HE WAS THE SAME!!! He was HILARIOUSLY funny, caring, dependable, a gentleman AND HE LOVED THE LORD!!! How do I know? Because EVERYTHING he did showed how much he loved the Lord and everything about worshipping and praising the Lord!!! He will truly be missed!

I will miss getting my regular emails asking something silly but really just to check up on me to make sure I was ok!

To the family, I will keep you all in my prayers.

KC Meadows Coworker December 18, 2020