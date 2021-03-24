Plummer, Reverend Robert Junior
January 13, 1940 - March 22, 2021
HIGH POINT – Reverend Robert Junior Plummer, 81, went to his heavenly home on Monday, March 22, 2021.
The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church with Reverend Eddie McClure and Reverend Ron Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings are requested.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3097 US Highway 311, Madison, NC 27025 and/or the International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
A complete obituary can be found at www.colonialfh.net
.
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 24, 2021.