Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reverend Robert Junior Plummer
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Plummer, Reverend Robert Junior

January 13, 1940 - March 22, 2021

HIGH POINT – Reverend Robert Junior Plummer, 81, went to his heavenly home on Monday, March 22, 2021.

The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church with Reverend Eddie McClure and Reverend Ron Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings are requested.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3097 US Highway 311, Madison, NC 27025 and/or the International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230.

Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.

A complete obituary can be found at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
NC
Mar
27
Service
3:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.