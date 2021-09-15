Porter, Robert "Bob" Ward
January 31, 1940 - September 13, 2021
Robert "Bob" Ward Porter, age 81, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home in Winston-Salem, NC after a long battle with Cancer. Bob was born in Galax, Virginia to Robert T. Porter and Rubye Ward Porter on January 31, 1940. He grew up and attended Galax High School before attending Davidson College where he graduated with a BA in Business in 1962. Following college Bob attended Wake Forest Law School and graduated Juris Doctor in the class of 1965.
Before beginning his professional life, Bob served as a Captain in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu, HI. Following his service to our country, Bob became a well respected attorney and enjoyed a long career in the field of Real Estate and Title. Bob was licensed through both the North Carolina and Virginia Bars.
Known for driving around town in his yellow convertible 1969 Buick Wildcat, singing along to his beloved oldies music. Bob spent his college years playing sax as part of the Dimensions, a FIJI fraternity band. He also loved the game of golf and especially enjoyed time on the course with his golf buddies. Bob was loved and revered by all who met him. Always there to help friends and colleagues, Bob was quick to make light of any situation with a funny story or joke to raise everyone's spirits.
He met his wife, Diane Porter, in 1965 in Virginia Beach, VA, where he worked as a motorcycle police officer during his law school summers. Bob and Diane were married in 1966.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Jackson Porter, who resides in Winston-Salem, NC, and his sons Robert "Bobby" Ward Porter, Jr. and his wife Joy of Raleigh, NC, and John Michael Porter and his wife Amy of Austin, TX, and his six grandchildren (Alexandra Porter, Cameron Porter, Morgan Baker, Penny Baker, Jackson Porter and Ashton Porter).
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church officiated by the Reverend Craig Ford.
Condolences may be made at https://www.salemfh.com/
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.