Our deepest sympathy to you, Bob´s family. Bob not only oversaw many real estate transactions for us over the last 40 years but was also a treasured friend. He was a kind, thoughtful, and gentle man. Years ago, I was at a county office picking up a document only to find out credit cards were not accepted in payment. As I turned to leave and go to a bank to withdraw cash, I ran into Bob. I asked him if I might borrow $20.00. He took me to the counter and told the county employee to charge my payment to his account. He also asked to have our name added as someone permitted to charge to his account in the future. We sent him a check to repay our debt. Very recently, one of our sons ran into him. He took time to speak to him and asked about us. He asked our son to pass on his good wishes. We are filled with deep sadness to hear such a special friend has passed. We know God welcomed him with: " Well done my good and faithful servant."

Barry and Sybille Sidden September 16, 2021