Robert Ward "Bob" Porter
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Porter, Robert "Bob" Ward

January 31, 1940 - September 13, 2021

Robert "Bob" Ward Porter, age 81, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home in Winston-Salem, NC after a long battle with Cancer. Bob was born in Galax, Virginia to Robert T. Porter and Rubye Ward Porter on January 31, 1940. He grew up and attended Galax High School before attending Davidson College where he graduated with a BA in Business in 1962. Following college Bob attended Wake Forest Law School and graduated Juris Doctor in the class of 1965.

Before beginning his professional life, Bob served as a Captain in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu, HI. Following his service to our country, Bob became a well respected attorney and enjoyed a long career in the field of Real Estate and Title. Bob was licensed through both the North Carolina and Virginia Bars.

Known for driving around town in his yellow convertible 1969 Buick Wildcat, singing along to his beloved oldies music. Bob spent his college years playing sax as part of the Dimensions, a FIJI fraternity band. He also loved the game of golf and especially enjoyed time on the course with his golf buddies. Bob was loved and revered by all who met him. Always there to help friends and colleagues, Bob was quick to make light of any situation with a funny story or joke to raise everyone's spirits.

He met his wife, Diane Porter, in 1965 in Virginia Beach, VA, where he worked as a motorcycle police officer during his law school summers. Bob and Diane were married in 1966.

Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Jackson Porter, who resides in Winston-Salem, NC, and his sons Robert "Bobby" Ward Porter, Jr. and his wife Joy of Raleigh, NC, and John Michael Porter and his wife Amy of Austin, TX, and his six grandchildren (Alexandra Porter, Cameron Porter, Morgan Baker, Penny Baker, Jackson Porter and Ashton Porter).

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church officiated by the Reverend Craig Ford.

Condolences may be made at https://www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Centenary United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the wonderfully loving Porter family : we are so shocked to hear of your loss, our loss too ,of a wonderful friend and a model husband and father. He did not even let us know as he faced all of this with stoic courage so characteristic of Bob. I never worried about a real estate transaction when Bob was on the scene and his advise on everything was always right. Although we are all retired we will miss his charm ,his wit ,his humor , his smile. May his many acts of kindness and unselfishness and honor comfort all of you. We love Bob ,our special friend
Carol and Butch Ray
Work
September 17, 2021
I will miss Bob. He kept me out of trouble even when I didn't know I was in trouble. He was a lawyer, a friend, a confidant, an advisor, and just a good guy who was always available. A special man by any measure.
charles s tara
Friend
September 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you, Bob´s family. Bob not only oversaw many real estate transactions for us over the last 40 years but was also a treasured friend. He was a kind, thoughtful, and gentle man. Years ago, I was at a county office picking up a document only to find out credit cards were not accepted in payment. As I turned to leave and go to a bank to withdraw cash, I ran into Bob. I asked him if I might borrow $20.00. He took me to the counter and told the county employee to charge my payment to his account. He also asked to have our name added as someone permitted to charge to his account in the future. We sent him a check to repay our debt. Very recently, one of our sons ran into him. He took time to speak to him and asked about us. He asked our son to pass on his good wishes. We are filled with deep sadness to hear such a special friend has passed. We know God welcomed him with: " Well done my good and faithful servant."
Barry and Sybille Sidden
September 16, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences. Attorney Porter had such a positive approach about matters and a pleasure working with. May the peace of God be with you and your family.
Judge Todd Burke
Work
September 16, 2021
Norma and I extend our warmest condolences to Bob's family. He was a dear friend and such a great fellow. Bobby
bobby and norma b griffin
September 15, 2021
Mike ,Alyssa White and family
September 15, 2021
