Robert Lewis Rice
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Rice, Robert Lewis

September 20, 1943 - December 2, 2020

Robert Lewis Rice was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the late Geneva Rice Britt. He was the second oldest of six siblings. Robert graduated from Anderson Senior High School, class of 1963. He later moved to Philadelphia, PA where he worked for The Budd Company for thirty great years. Although Rob made Philadelphia his home, he faithfully came back to where it all started in Winston-Salem to enjoy WSSU Homecomings and Big Four Events. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Freddie Franklin Rice. He leaves to cherish heartfelt and lasting memories, his wife of 47 years, Gwendolyn; one loving son, Brian Tyson (Connie); two beautiful daughters, Shante Forrest (Michael) and Nicole Hockaday (Reginald, III) all of Philadelphia, PA. Robert was a loving grandfather and leaves to cherish fond memories 6 beautiful grandchildren that were the apple of his eye; a sibling bond never to be broken, he leaves a host of memories to live on with his 3 brothers, Hubert Rice of Philadelphia, PA, Melvin Rice (Doris) of Forest Heights, MD, and Joseph Rice of Winston-Salem, NC, and one sister, Doris Rice Teeter (McDaniel) of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of family and friends to continue this journey of life. Funeral services will be held in Philadelphia, PA on Friday, December 11, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (COURTESY OF RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember your smile and your voice of happiness for anyone. Gone too soon my favorite brother in law.
Doris Rice
December 13, 2020
Praying for you your family!! We know that you all know that God will see you through. Keep holding to His unchanging hands. Love y´all
Ervin and Rosetta Kirkpatrick
December 10, 2020
A person who exit this realm doesn't truly leave, in our memories, in our minds, they still exist. Always in love with the Rice Family.
Eleanor Fair
December 10, 2020
How your laughter would light up the darkest room. Love you always cousin!
Sharon Hall
December 10, 2020
Condolences to the family. I will always remember Robert´s hearty laugh. Last saw him at a class reunion. May his rest be peaceful.
Portia McDougal
December 10, 2020
Our deeper sympathy yo your family. We will miss you dearly Happy Hill Gardens - Foster Street neighbors.
Mary Carter and daughters
December 10, 2020
