Rice, Robert Lewis
September 20, 1943 - December 2, 2020
Robert Lewis Rice was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the late Geneva Rice Britt. He was the second oldest of six siblings. Robert graduated from Anderson Senior High School, class of 1963. He later moved to Philadelphia, PA where he worked for The Budd Company for thirty great years. Although Rob made Philadelphia his home, he faithfully came back to where it all started in Winston-Salem to enjoy WSSU Homecomings and Big Four Events. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Freddie Franklin Rice. He leaves to cherish heartfelt and lasting memories, his wife of 47 years, Gwendolyn; one loving son, Brian Tyson (Connie); two beautiful daughters, Shante Forrest (Michael) and Nicole Hockaday (Reginald, III) all of Philadelphia, PA. Robert was a loving grandfather and leaves to cherish fond memories 6 beautiful grandchildren that were the apple of his eye; a sibling bond never to be broken, he leaves a host of memories to live on with his 3 brothers, Hubert Rice of Philadelphia, PA, Melvin Rice (Doris) of Forest Heights, MD, and Joseph Rice of Winston-Salem, NC, and one sister, Doris Rice Teeter (McDaniel) of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of family and friends to continue this journey of life. Funeral services will be held in Philadelphia, PA on Friday, December 11, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(COURTESY OF RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.