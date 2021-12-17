Spaugh, Robert Arthur
November 19, 1931 - December 16, 2021
Robert Arthur Spaugh, age 90, a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem, N.C., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 16, 2021. Arthur was born on November 19, 1931 to Rufus Arthur and Mary Gordon Spaugh. He was a graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School and UNC-Chapel Hill. After serving as a Navy Supply Officer in occupied Japan, Arthur earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. Arthur married Mary Jo Wooten of Charlotte, N.C. in 1961 and they were married for 51 years, until her death from cancer in 2012.
Arthur had three distinct and rewarding careers: he was the production manager for Washington Mills textiles; he served as the President of Old Salem; and in his later years he was a Broker with Freeman Commercial Realtors.
Arthur enthusiastically spent his time and talents in tireless service to his church and his community into his mid-80s. He held numerous leadership posts in Home Moravian Church (where he was a lifelong member), Salem Congregation, and the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. He received the Archie K. Davis Award from the Wachovia Historical Society. He served as a board member of Salem Academy and College and also of the Moravian Ministries Foundation in America. He enjoyed volunteering at Sunnyside Ministry.
Arthur cherished his Moravian heritage. He was a seventh-generation Moravian and a direct descendent of both Jacob Loesch (a minister who was the business manager among the first 15 Moravians who made the trek from Bethlehem, PA to settle the Wachovia tract at Bethabara on November 17, 1753) and also Adam and Maria Spach, who independently settled on the southern boundary of the Wachovia settlement, the present day Forsyth/Davidson line, in 1754 (they were among the founders of Friedberg Moravian Church).
Arthur was extremely active in boy scouting since 1940, earning the Eagle Scout award as a youth. As an adult, he was awarded Scouter of the Year, the Vigil Honor (O.A), the Silver Beaver, and the Order of David Zeisberger (the scouting award of the Moravian Church). He served for several decades on the Old Hickory Council Executive Board and as their Vice President.
Arthur also served his community as President of the Winston-Salem Central YMCA (as did his father and his grandfather before him); as President of the Downtown Rotary; and as a Board member of the Chamber of Commerce, United Way, the Children's Center, the Winston-Salem Symphony, and Summit School.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Jo Wooten Spaugh, and his sister, Mary Spaugh Biggs. He is survived by his son, Robert (Kaye) Spaugh, and his three grandchildren, Caroline, Andrew and Michael; his daughter, Merrily Spaugh; and his brother, Gordon (Nancy) Spaugh.
A funeral will be held in Home Moravian Church at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, with burial to follow in God's Acre in Old Salem. Masks are required inside of Home Moravian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to Home Moravian Church. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
"Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is thy victory? O death, where is thy sting?" The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law; but thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. 1 Corinthians 15:54-57.
