Spruill, Robert Lee
July 20, 1947 - December 11, 2021
Mr. Robert Lee Spruill, 74, son of the late Elder Jasper and Eliza Spruill, was born July 20, 1947 in Halifax County, NC. He departed this life peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his home after several years of brief and continuous periods of illness. Robert served in the US Air Force as Sergeant of Air Force Policeman Unit from 1965 to 1969. Robert was an employee of the following companies throughout his working years from 1980 through 2016: Amp Incorporations, TYCO Electronics, and Comcast. Inc. He worked for various corporations as a leader and skilled manager of various departments with his work experiences. His employees and administrative staff enjoyed and learned from his work experiences and knowledgeable skills. He enjoyed finances, reading, and sporting events. He took pride in his relationships with family and friends; and brought a smile to everyone's face with his humor and intellect. He was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Dr. James F. Linville. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Friday, December 17, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park, 6850 University Parkway, Rural Hall, NC 27045. The family visitation will be held from 11:00am until 11:30am on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.