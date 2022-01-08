Menu
Robert Urban Stuart
FUNERAL HOME
Twin City Cremations and Funeral Services
122 N. Spruce Street
Winston Salem, NC
Stuart

Kernersville - Robert Urban Stuart, 88, of Kernersville, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr stuart will never be forgotten Fergie remembers how funny he could be and his book was an awesome read. There is a bright and shiny star in heaven now and our deepest heart felt sympathy to his loving and kind family . We love you guys.
Sarah Ferguson
Friend
January 9, 2022
