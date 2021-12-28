Cousin Burton! I loved stopping by when I came to the farm and " catching" up! Thanks for my first ride on a " four wheeler" as you sped ( I followed slowly) ( trying to keep up!) around our part of the farm showing me this and that! You, my cousin who "got run over by the tractor " and lived years to tell about it, will be missed by me and all of our family! Peace!

Anne Thomas December 28, 2021