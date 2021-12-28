Winston-Salem - Mr. Robert Burton Thomas, 94, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. Memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Salem Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. (JC Green and Sons Wallburg)
My friend - how time goes by. Several visits to your house, and trips to Samaritans Purse with you and your
dog - good conversations with you about God and your
family. Will see you ONE DAY in Heaven.
Ben Burkey
December 29, 2021
Cousin Burton! I loved stopping by when I came to the farm and " catching" up! Thanks for my first ride on a " four wheeler" as you sped ( I followed slowly) ( trying to keep up!) around our part of the farm showing me this and that! You, my cousin who "got run over by the tractor " and lived years to tell about it, will be missed by me and all of our family! Peace!