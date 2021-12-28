Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Burton Thomas
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Thomas

Winston-Salem - Mr. Robert Burton Thomas, 94, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. Memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Salem Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. (JC Green and Sons Wallburg)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Salem Baptist Church
Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg).
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My friend - how time goes by. Several visits to your house, and trips to Samaritans Purse with you and your dog - good conversations with you about God and your family. Will see you ONE DAY in Heaven.
Ben Burkey
December 29, 2021
Cousin Burton! I loved stopping by when I came to the farm and " catching" up! Thanks for my first ride on a " four wheeler" as you sped ( I followed slowly) ( trying to keep up!) around our part of the farm showing me this and that! You, my cousin who "got run over by the tractor " and lived years to tell about it, will be missed by me and all of our family! Peace!
Anne Thomas
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results