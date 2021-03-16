Menu
Robert D. Thompson
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Thompson, Robert D.

August 6, 1953 - March 8, 2021

Robert Thompson, 67, passed on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Robert, "Kool-Aid," was born August 6, 1953 in Winston-Salem to the late John Lee Thompson and Alice Turner Thompson. Survivors include his mother of the home; children, Felicia Beard, Rashanda Thompson, Jamilka Thompson, Robert Thompson, Jr. and Terrell; nine grandchildren and three great-grands; siblings, Deborah Oakes (Robert), John Thompson Jr. (Feyette) of Fayetteville, NC and William Thompson (Wendy); niece, Chasidy Chatman; nephew, Kevin Oakes; and aunt, Brenda Harris; extended family and friends. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home from 1pm until 6pm. Private services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
