Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Thompson
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Thompson, Robert

September 22, 1930 - December 9, 2020

Mr. Robert Lee Thompson, 90, of Clemmons, formerly of Mt. Airy, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center, Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born in Surry County, September 22, 1930, to the late Roby and Margie Watson Thompson. He bravely served in the U.S. Army, and graduated from Roanoke Business College. Mr. Thompson was a talented and interesting man; he enjoyed life, worked hard, and helped others anytime he could. He was the maintenance supervisor for Tanglewood for several years prior to starting Grubworm Plumbing and Electrical Company. In the mid 1980's, during a charity fund raiser, Mr. Thompson was named the first honorary mayor for Clemmons for raising the most money. Mr. Thompson is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Bob" Lee Thompson, Jr. and Susan; a daughter-in-law, Ann Thompson; grandchildren, Robert "Robbie" Lee Thompson, III, and Leigh Ann Thompson; a sister, Ruth Haymore; a brother and sister-in-law, Wade and Nancy Thompson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his wife, Billyken Nell Chilton Thompson; a son, John Thompson; and brothers, Chester Thompson, and Hiram "Tommy" Thompson. In respect of regulations to the health concerns during this time, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 13, 2020, at New Venture Baptist Church with Rev. Rusty Reed officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy will be assisting the Thompson family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Services, Inc.

206 W. Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Venture Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.