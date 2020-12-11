Thompson, Robert
September 22, 1930 - December 9, 2020
Mr. Robert Lee Thompson, 90, of Clemmons, formerly of Mt. Airy, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center, Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born in Surry County, September 22, 1930, to the late Roby and Margie Watson Thompson. He bravely served in the U.S. Army, and graduated from Roanoke Business College. Mr. Thompson was a talented and interesting man; he enjoyed life, worked hard, and helped others anytime he could. He was the maintenance supervisor for Tanglewood for several years prior to starting Grubworm Plumbing and Electrical Company. In the mid 1980's, during a charity fund raiser, Mr. Thompson was named the first honorary mayor for Clemmons for raising the most money. Mr. Thompson is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Bob" Lee Thompson, Jr. and Susan; a daughter-in-law, Ann Thompson; grandchildren, Robert "Robbie" Lee Thompson, III, and Leigh Ann Thompson; a sister, Ruth Haymore; a brother and sister-in-law, Wade and Nancy Thompson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his wife, Billyken Nell Chilton Thompson; a son, John Thompson; and brothers, Chester Thompson, and Hiram "Tommy" Thompson. In respect of regulations to the health concerns during this time, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 13, 2020, at New Venture Baptist Church with Rev. Rusty Reed officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy will be assisting the Thompson family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Moody Funeral Services, Inc.
206 W. Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.