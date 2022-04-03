Menu
Robert Allen Vandiver Jr.
1936 - 2022
Vandiver, Jr., Robert Allen

Mr. Robert Allen Vandiver, Jr., 85, of Mocksville and formerly of Harmony, passed away at home on March 17, 2022. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Robert Allen and Erma Cushin Vandiver, Sr.. Mr. Vandiver was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired as a mechanic from RJ Reynolds Tobacco. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mocksville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Nichols, and by a grandson.

Mr. Vandiver is survived by his son, Robert Allen Vandiver, III and his wife Rae of Mocksville; by a brother, James Vandiver and his wife Pat of Tennessee; by a half sister, Carolyn Pilgrim and her husband George of Mississippi; by a son-in-law, Chuck Nichols of Mocksville; by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with Navy Honors will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care; 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103 or to North Iredell American Legion Post #113; 3085 Harmony Highway, Harmony, North Carolina 28634.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

705 Davie Avenue; Statesville, North Carolina 28677
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
April 3, 2022
