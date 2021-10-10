Williams, Robert "Bob" Augustus
January 18, 1934 - October 8, 2021
WALKERTOWN
Robert "Bob" Augustus Williams, 87, died early Friday morning, October 8, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Bob was born in Kingsport, TN on January 18, 1934 to the late James Arthur and Ada Wright Williams. He was retired from Lucent with over 40 years of service and served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Bob was a member of the Salem Masonic Lodge #289 32nd Degree. Bob enjoyed bowling, running in 5K's, tennis and golfing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Williams, and a sister, Jane Beard.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret "Peggy" Gray Williams; 2 daughters, Virginia "Ginger" Byerly (Calvin), and Karyn James (Doyle), and 2 grandchildren, MacKenzie James and Codi James Brown (Jacob).
There will be a 2:00 pm Graveside Service held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Pastor Roscoe Bowden officiating with Masonic and Military honors to follow.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice in memory of Bob.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.