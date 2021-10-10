Menu
Robert Augustus "Bob" Williams
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Williams, Robert "Bob" Augustus

January 18, 1934 - October 8, 2021

WALKERTOWN

Robert "Bob" Augustus Williams, 87, died early Friday morning, October 8, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Bob was born in Kingsport, TN on January 18, 1934 to the late James Arthur and Ada Wright Williams. He was retired from Lucent with over 40 years of service and served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Bob was a member of the Salem Masonic Lodge #289 32nd Degree. Bob enjoyed bowling, running in 5K's, tennis and golfing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Williams, and a sister, Jane Beard.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret "Peggy" Gray Williams; 2 daughters, Virginia "Ginger" Byerly (Calvin), and Karyn James (Doyle), and 2 grandchildren, MacKenzie James and Codi James Brown (Jacob).

There will be a 2:00 pm Graveside Service held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Pastor Roscoe Bowden officiating with Masonic and Military honors to follow.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice in memory of Bob.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Williams family.

Burroughs Funeral Home

1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gardens of Memory - Walkertown
5676 Old Walkertown Road, Walkertown, NC
Burroughs Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I had the good fortune to work with Bob on many of our field service projects during our tenure at AT&T/Western Electric. He was by far the best field supervisor I ever worked for. He will remain in my memory as one of the finest human beings I have ever known.
Ed Sutton
Work
October 13, 2021
Bob has called frequently though the years since our retirement from Lucent. He kept us updated on people we had worked with. I will miss him very much!
Ronnie and Ann Moore
Friend
October 10, 2021
