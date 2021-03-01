Menu
Robert R. Williams
Williams, Robert R.

April 25, 1925 - February 27, 2021

Yadkinville

Mr. Robert R. Williams, 95, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Woltz Hospice Care Center. Mr. Williams was born April 25, 1925 in Yadkin County to Robert Fred and Lula Casstevens Williams. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps having served during WWII. After the Japanese surrendered in 1945, the First Marine Division was sent to China where they accepted weapons from the Japanese. Robert built wooden boxes for the Marines to ship the weapons home.

Once he returned home from the Marine Corps, Robert farmed for a few years, then began working in construction with his father, and later started R.F. Williams and Son Carpentry. They built many houses and several churches in Yadkin County. Robert was well known for his large hands, and in 2011, a display of his right hand was cast in bronze and placed at the NC Veterans Park in Fayetteville, NC. He also worked as a carpentry/masonry teacher at Starmount High School for 18 years. Mr. Williams was a member of Boonville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and on the building and grounds committee. He also built the church parsonage and the fellowship hall.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Speer Williams; and twin brothers, Ben and Glen Williams. He is survived by three daughters, Susan (Larry) Vestal, Patricia Williams Bunge, and Ellen (Allan) Reece; grandchildren, Sarah (Franklyn) Frye, Miranda (Joey Bock) Bunge, Melissa (Danny) Taylor, Matthew (Sarah) Reece, Michael Bunge, Brandon (Jill) Reece; great grandchildren, Emma & Casey Frye, Carter & Cohen Taylor, and Connor & Colton Reece; a sister, Annie Lee Boaz; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Boonville Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Boaz, Rev. John Brown, Bob Adams, and Steve Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow at Boonville Cemetery with full military honors provided by the US Marine Corps Honor Guard and Yadkin VFW Post 10346. Mr. Williams will be available for public viewing Tuesday, March 2nd from 12:00PM to 5:00PM and Wednesday, March 3rd from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boonville Share A Home 2800 Woodruff Road Boonville, NC 27011 or Boonville Baptist Church PO Box 429 Boonville, NC 27011.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Woltz Hospice Home, Share A Home, HCMH 2nd Floor staff and to Marie Foster for the loving care given to Mr. Williams.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com..

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Williams family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Mar
3
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Mar
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Boonville Baptist Church
NC
Mar
4
Burial
Boonville Cemetery
NC
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the joy of working with Robert for over 20 years at SHS. Many students benefited from being in his class. The greatest lesson I think he taught was that anything worth doing was worth doing right. That made it especially hard on him when he took a group of coaches to lay block for the visitors stand at SHS. I feel fortunate to have him be a part of my life.
Herb Baker
March 5, 2021
Robert was my carpentry teacher at Starmount and I have many great memories of working on houses and being in the VICA club. He took me under his wing and we did jobs after school and on weekends.What a wonderful mentor he was to me because I had lost my Dad! Praying for the family of this great man.
Dan Hicks
Friend
March 5, 2021
One of the finest people I have ever known.
Larry Hardy
Student
March 5, 2021
Robert was a good man. He was second cousin and last time I saw him was at Terry’s restaurant eating. He didn’t recognize me but when I told him who I was he remembered me. Sorry for your loss.
Frances Moxley Mabe
Family
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Prayers and thoughts for All the family. Robert was a very talented man. I know he will be missed. I always remember him joking and laughing, a kind man for sure.
Janice Moxley Brown
Family
March 4, 2021
We first met Robert in 1978 when relocating to NC from the Midwest. He quickly indoctrinated us to the way of doing things “correctly”, i.e. the Southern way. He did many kind favors for us over the years. It was always a pleasure to visit at the Williams’ home, when often Robert and Doris would churn some homemade ice cream, and he would share the bounty of his garden. May Robert rest in peace, leaving as his legacy the many houses he built, skills taught to others, and over nine decades of memories for his family and friends to savor.
Dean and Deb Allen
Friend
March 4, 2021
I don’t know if Robert ever met a stranger he talked to me like he had known me my whole life the first time we met I really liked him I wish we had talked more and rode around more
Richard Dickerson
Friend
March 3, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lisa and Jimmy Royall
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
I always look forward to seeing Robert. He was always picking on me trying to get me to argue with him. Just for fun of course. He loved my cornbread. He was so talented in so many things. I will always cherish my wooden box he made for me and my cupboard. Ellen Patricia and Susan I am so sorry for your loss. You all had wonderful parents. I pray God will comfort you through this time of loss.
Kathy Casstevens
Friend
March 3, 2021
Mr. Williams was a fine teacher with a love to pass on his skills to his students. Prayers to you all, I know he has left a huge hole in your lives and will be greatly missed.
Grant Adams
March 2, 2021
Robert was my neighbor for47 years. He was always a generous person and he will be greatly missed by all!
Becky Redding
March 2, 2021
Robert was one of a kind. I always looked forward to seeing him at church. He was such a kind man and was always smiling. I remember taking mom n dad to visit him at the share a home and enjoyed his stories he shared with us and always talked about his garden. May God be with you in the days ahead. Love and prayers
Teresa Hobson
Friend
March 2, 2021
My deepest sympathy to my dear friend Pat and her family. Her daddy was a very fine man and an example to others.
Judy Deck
Friend
March 2, 2021
This good man had a positive influence on many lives. He helped me greatly when I started my teaching career. He was a master craftsman and master teacher. Some one that can take a bunch of teenaged boys, train them up and then go out and build a fine house has to be special. I know many of the boys thought highly of Robert. The Lord makes very few men like Robert Williams.
Robbie Hall
March 1, 2021
great teacher and great friend knowing he was around was a real comfort
phillip hill
Student
March 1, 2021
I am very sorry for the loss. He looked to be a hard working, very knowledgeable man. I would think he will be missed by the many lives he touched.
~Coworker of Miranda's.
stacey pestar
March 1, 2021
I've never known a finer man that Robert Williams. He always had a smile, kind words, and was always willing to help. I have such wonderful memories of time spent with our families through the years. My heart goes out to Susan, Patricia, and Ellen, and all those who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed.
Alice Coram
Friend
March 1, 2021
I was sadden to hear of Robert passing he was a great teacher and friend his class was the best you all are in my prayers and thoughts Class of 82
Jerry Wishon
Friend
March 1, 2021
Susan, Patricia, Ellen and all the family,
Leonard and I could not have had a better friend for over fifty years than Robert. I have so many memories of him, and of Doris and you girls, that I could write a book, and still not get it all in. How blessed you all were to have Robert and Doris as parents, as all of us who knew him were blessed to have him in our lives. He will be missed by so many, and he will be featured in many a story for years to come.
Carole Groce
Friend
March 1, 2021
I always enjoyed visiting with Robert at Share-a-Home. He looked forward to the vegetables and fruits that I brought them from our garden. He would always want to look at what I'd brought and we'd sit and chat about raising gardens and the good old days. He was such a nice friendly man. I was so sorry to learn of his passing and I will sure miss him. My prayers go out for his family.
Emmy Bullin
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
Through the many years that Robert was my patient he was one of my favorites. I was always glad to see his name on the list for the day. Cheerful, appreciative, good humored, and a wonderful perspective on life. I am sure that I am not alone in saying that he made life more enjoyable for me. I think of him often.
Evan Ballard, MD
March 1, 2021
Mr. Williams was a great teacher and most of all a great man who gave me good advice and inspiration when I needed it most during my high school years.
Johnny Brendle
Student
March 1, 2021
Robert was always so helpful in meeting the needs for projects that my art students had at SHS. My prayers go out to the family.
Sylvia Wingler
March 1, 2021
Robert was a good man,a friend to all.Always helpful to anyone.We shall meet again in Heaven.
David Stephens
Friend
March 1, 2021
What a wonderful man who lived life so well. He was strong in character, gentle in relating to others, honest in work, and steadfast in faith. Heaven has gained a precious soul. My thoughts, prayers and love to all the family as I count it an honor to have been a colleague and friend of Robert Williams.
Linda Adams
March 1, 2021
Robert was the gentle giant on our staff at Starmount. My prayers go out to his entire family.
Sandie Grant
Friend
March 1, 2021
Williams' Family, I'm sorry for your loss of Mr. Williams. I'm proud to have worked with him at Starmount. Mr. Williams was an extraordinary man.
cleve hollar
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Mr. Williams was a great mentor to many students! I know he will be missed.
Benny Carter
March 1, 2021
PAT, ELLEN: SO BLESSED TO HAVE A SPECIAL DAD FOR A LONG TIME. PRAYING FOR YOU!
CATHY RECCHIO
Friend
March 1, 2021
Susan and Larry, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Cheryl Bledsoe
Family
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Will be thinking of you.
Rick & Elizabeth Foster
February 28, 2021
When I visited my Mom at Share A Home (before covid), Mr. Williams was usually close by enjoying the sunshine outside in one of the chairs. He enjoyed being close to nature, whether feeding the birds or the excitement of putting some new growth in the ground. He paid for all the pansies and watched as my Mom planted each one.....he and Mom were buddies. They enjoyed shucking corn together because of their similar work ethics....he was a good man and will be missed. Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Lu'gene Everette
Friend
February 28, 2021
Love & Prayers to the family! Robert was such a fine man! We always enjoyed talking with him! Keep all those good memories in your hearts!!
Lowell/Faye Vestal
Friend
February 28, 2021
Our love and prayers are with you all as precious memories flood your soul of all the happy times together. What a wonderful man with so many talents.
Richard and Elaine Poindexter
February 28, 2021
Susan, Pat and Ellen I am sorry to hear about Robert's passing. I remember when he built the addition on Mama and Daddy's house when I was about seven years old. Y'all will be in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs! Ennis Dobbins Karns
Ennis Karns
Family
February 28, 2021
I always enjoyed talking to Robert when I would visit the Share-A-Home. He would always ask which one I was. When he ask where I lived I would point to my house across the road. Then he would talk about my parents and grand parents. I was proud to be related to Robert and all of the Williams family. He will be greatly missed. So sorry for your loss.
Darlene Crews
Family
February 28, 2021
Robert Williams and his father built our house when I was in the 3rd. grade. My mother was his first teacher at Randolph School. I am very sorry to hear that he has passed.
J. E. Brown
February 28, 2021
Such a great craftsman and great man! Prayers for all of you.
LuAnn Brown
Friend
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 38 of 38 results