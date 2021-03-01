Susan, Patricia, Ellen and all the family,

Leonard and I could not have had a better friend for over fifty years than Robert. I have so many memories of him, and of Doris and you girls, that I could write a book, and still not get it all in. How blessed you all were to have Robert and Doris as parents, as all of us who knew him were blessed to have him in our lives. He will be missed by so many, and he will be featured in many a story for years to come.

Carole Groce Friend March 1, 2021