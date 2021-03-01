Williams, Robert R.
April 25, 1925 - February 27, 2021
Yadkinville
Mr. Robert R. Williams, 95, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Woltz Hospice Care Center. Mr. Williams was born April 25, 1925 in Yadkin County to Robert Fred and Lula Casstevens Williams. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps having served during WWII. After the Japanese surrendered in 1945, the First Marine Division was sent to China where they accepted weapons from the Japanese. Robert built wooden boxes for the Marines to ship the weapons home.
Once he returned home from the Marine Corps, Robert farmed for a few years, then began working in construction with his father, and later started R.F. Williams and Son Carpentry. They built many houses and several churches in Yadkin County. Robert was well known for his large hands, and in 2011, a display of his right hand was cast in bronze and placed at the NC Veterans Park in Fayetteville, NC. He also worked as a carpentry/masonry teacher at Starmount High School for 18 years. Mr. Williams was a member of Boonville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and on the building and grounds committee. He also built the church parsonage and the fellowship hall.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Speer Williams; and twin brothers, Ben and Glen Williams. He is survived by three daughters, Susan (Larry) Vestal, Patricia Williams Bunge, and Ellen (Allan) Reece; grandchildren, Sarah (Franklyn) Frye, Miranda (Joey Bock) Bunge, Melissa (Danny) Taylor, Matthew (Sarah) Reece, Michael Bunge, Brandon (Jill) Reece; great grandchildren, Emma & Casey Frye, Carter & Cohen Taylor, and Connor & Colton Reece; a sister, Annie Lee Boaz; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Boonville Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Boaz, Rev. John Brown, Bob Adams, and Steve Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow at Boonville Cemetery with full military honors provided by the US Marine Corps Honor Guard and Yadkin VFW Post 10346. Mr. Williams will be available for public viewing Tuesday, March 2nd from 12:00PM to 5:00PM and Wednesday, March 3rd from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boonville Share A Home 2800 Woodruff Road Boonville, NC 27011 or Boonville Baptist Church PO Box 429 Boonville, NC 27011.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Woltz Hospice Home, Share A Home, HCMH 2nd Floor staff and to Marie Foster for the loving care given to Mr. Williams.
