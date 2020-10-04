Wilson, Robert
October 16, 1926 - September 25, 2020
Robert "Bob" Whilton Wilson, age 93, of Kernersville, NC, passed away on September 25, 2020. Bob was born October 16, 1926 in Iredell County, NC, to James Alexander and Glena Milsaps Wilson. Bob attended schools in Iredell and Forsyth Counties, graduating from RJ Reynolds High School after serving in World War II. During World War II Bob served in the US Army, completing basic training at Camp Macon, GA. He was sent to the Pacific Theater and served in the Philippines and the occupation of Japan. During the occupation of Japan he served as the assistant and driver for Major General S.B. Akin, Chief Signals and Intelligence officer in the Pacific.
After WWII Bob began work for Western Electric, later AT&T, and completed an Associates degree in Electronics. Bob would rise through the ranks at Western Electric until he was promoted to the supervisor of the Shop Skills Training Lab. While working at Western Electric, Bob met Norma Lee Hutchins whom he would marry on July 2, 1949. During their 69 years of marriage, they were blessed with 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Bob was a devout man and spent much of his life teaching Sunday School and holding bible studies at Walkertown Pentecostal Holiness Church. He ministered at the Winston-Salem Jail and he and Norma delivered Meals-on-Wheels for many years. When he was capable he enjoyed traveling the country and visiting National Parks and exploring the natural beauty of the country. Bob also believed strongly in the democratic values of the nation and volunteered as an election precinct official for over 30 years.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; parents, James A. Wilson and Glena; brother, Dwight Wilson and wife, Catherine; and brother, Aaron Wilson and wife Emma.
Bob is survived by daughter, Adina Lattier and grandchildren Latricia and Larissa; daughter, Gina Miller and grandchildren, Gwenna, Greg, Geoff, and Gabe, and great-grandchildren, Grace, Evan, and Sam; son, Mark Wilson and grandchildren, Kimberly and Matt, and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Josie, andCharlotte; and daughter Robin Caruso and grandchildren, Christiana, Giovanna, and Nico.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM Monday October 5, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park, Rural Hall, NC.
