Black, Roberta
November 27, 1925 - May 25, 2021
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Mrs. Roberta C. Dillard-Black, 95, was born on November 27, 1925 in Bluefield, WV to Hobart Dillard and Rosa Barts Dillard. She departed her life after a brief illness on May 25, 2021. She was a member of the 1942 graduating class of Genoa High School in Bluefield, WV. Following graduation, she attended Bluefield State College and later transferred to Ohio State University where she received her Bachelor's of Science Degree. After college she moved to Los Angeles, CA, where she worked as a Medical Technologist and a Nurse. After earning her teaching credentials, she eventually followed her dreams and became an educator in the Cleveland, Ohio school district and later in the Los Angeles Unified School District until she retired after nearly 40 years of service. She faithfully attended United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained an active member for nearly 30 years, where she enjoyed singing on the senior choir and serving on the floral committee. She also enjoyed gardening and hosting cookouts in her backyard for family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Black, Jr.; sister, Mary Bell Silas; and brothers, Hobart Dillard, Jr. and Joseph Dillard. She leaves to cherish her memories her two loving sons, Art Black of the home and Stanley (Diana) Dillard of Far Rockaway, NY; two sisters, Julia White and Rose Wilson of the city; three granddaughters, Mrs. Myra Dillard-Ramos, Ms. Adriana Dillard, and Ms. Tyra Dillard; nephews, Mr. Kenneth Fontaine, Mr. Charles Wilson, Mr. Keith White, and Mr. Stewart Silas; nieces, Mrs. Sylvania Wilder and Mrs. Mary Campbell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private memorial services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021. Inurnment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 4, 2021.