Knott, Roberta "Sis" Isley
January 27, 1928 - September 17, 2021
Kernersville – Mrs. Roberta "Sis" Isley Knott, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021 at home with her family. She was born in Maricopa County, Arizona to William Newton and Elizabeth Jones Isley on January 27, 1928. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Sis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jessie Knott, Sr.; one brother, William Henry "Bud" Isley; and two sisters, Berlie Isley Mabe and Dorothy "Dot" Isley Mabe. Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Jessie A. Knott, Jr. (wife, Alice) and Mark S. Knott; four grandchildren, Grace Leigh, Jessica Marie, Zachary Steven, and, Anna Brooke Knott; one great grandchild; one sister, Shirley Isley Coon; three brothers, Jim Isley, Don Isley (wife, Dottie), and Jerry Isley (wife, Peggy); and many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Sis' three caregivers, Cheryl, Kendra, and Bonnie for their loving care during a difficult time.
A graveside service for Roberta will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Chaplain Drew Southern officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roberta's name may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 20, 2021.