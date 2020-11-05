Rogers, Roberta "Ann" Trueblood
July 11, 1953 - November 1, 2020
ROGERS
WALNUT COVE
Roberta "Ann" Trueblood Rogers, 67, went home to be with her Lord Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab.
Ann was born on July 11, 1953 in Minot, ND to the late Robert V. and Kathleen Bennett Trueblood.
She was a member at Bethel Baptist Church and loved her church family as well as her family. She took pride in everything she did, and loved cooking, sewing, and quilting.
Ann loved hosting her family and extended family for the holidays at her little log cabin in the woods.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Wayne Rogers.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Kara Rothrock (Jonathan); 2 grandchildren, Autumn Bentley (Taylor) and Jacob Rothrock; a sister, Debbie Shiffert (Eric); and 3 brothers, Robert Trueblood, Billy Trueblood (Beth), and Andy Trueblood.
There will be an 11:00 am memorial service held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Heitman officiating.
There will be no formal visitation.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the excellent staff at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab for the great job they did in caring for Ann during her stay.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 3035 NC HWY 8 S., Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Rogers family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.