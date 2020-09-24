Pennell, Robin Suzanne July 31, 1973 - September 17, 2020 Robin Suzanne Pennell, 47, of Thomasville, NC passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1973 in Winston-Salem, NC to Ray Edward (Eddie) Pennell and Shirley Nifong Pennell. She was preceded in death by her father, and her son, Montana (Tanner) Alexander Pennell, who just passed away on June 14, 2020. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brothers, Ray Edward (Eddie Ray) Pennell, III, John Robert Pennell and fiancé Becky, Derick Wayne Pennell and fiancé Patty, and Michael Tyler Pennell and wife Delana; her sisters, Crystal Pennell Thompson and husband Cleve, Sarah Pennell Miller and husband Chris, and Tonya Marie-Danielle Pennell; her nephews, Cleve Thompson, Jr., J.P. Pennell, and D.J. Pennell; her nieces, Addy Pennell, and Paisley Pennell, and one great-niece, Bailey Thompson. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Brenda and Rickie Pennell and Sandra and Keith Sink; a number of cousins; and her close friend, Nikki Hennis. Robin became a Christian when she was 10 years old and joined New Friendship Baptist Church, where she remained a member her entire life. She was a graduate of Ledford High School and worked for Kinder Care, Merry Maids, Hanes Hosiery, and Cleaner World in Winston-Salem, and at Hall's Dry Cleaners in Denton, NC. She was a devoted mother and daughter and loved gardening and reading. J.C. Green and Sons in Wallburg, NC is handling her cremation. A memorial service will be held at New Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 3:00 PM officiated by Pastor Chris Byrne. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com . J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109