I've known Rodney most of my life. He took me to my first real concert as a teenager and I had the pleasure of working with him for more than 20 years. His love of live music, movies, silly jokes, and restaurant scheduling will be missed. But, most of all his kindness will be missed. You will not meet many with a sweeter heart than Rodney. We are all better for his example.

Will Hubbard March 23, 2021