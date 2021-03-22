Trivette, Rodney Lee
January 12, 1955 - March 18, 2021
Rodney Lee Trivette, age 66, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was born in Forsyth County on January 12, 1955, graduated from North Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University, and was employed at Hubbard Reality for 38 years. He was a long-time member of Providence Moravian Church, where he served as church treasurer, member of the choir and Band.
Loving both choral and instrumental music, sacred and secular, Rodney expanded his experience singing with Triad Harmony Express and playing his horn in the Old Town Concert Band founded by H. Joe Conrad in 1975. Both groups played a variety of compositions at multiple venues, to Rodney's delight! But Rodney's interests reached beyond music. He also appreciated live theatre and frequented the Stained Glass Play House with friends. And surely all know he consumed movies, along with the popcorn and cokes that went with them.
The diversity that enriched Rodney's musical life, the curiosity that kept him open to creativity in many genres, his sense of humor, his faith, and his compassion were brought together in his love of people and his desire to share their walk and to lead when that was needed. These God-given gifts were revealed, observed, and experienced most notably in Rockin' Rodney's work with youth, which was his deepest passion and greatest joy. What a life, what an impact, what a legacy!
He is survived by his mother, Jean P. Harris, and was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Earl Trivette.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Providence Moravian Church with Rev. Judith Justice officiating. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday just prior to the service at the church. Those wishing to send memorials may consider Providence Moravian Church, 929 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
