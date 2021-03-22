Menu
Rodney Lee Trivette
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Forsyth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Trivette, Rodney Lee

January 12, 1955 - March 18, 2021

Rodney Lee Trivette, age 66, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was born in Forsyth County on January 12, 1955, graduated from North Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University, and was employed at Hubbard Reality for 38 years. He was a long-time member of Providence Moravian Church, where he served as church treasurer, member of the choir and Band.

Loving both choral and instrumental music, sacred and secular, Rodney expanded his experience singing with Triad Harmony Express and playing his horn in the Old Town Concert Band founded by H. Joe Conrad in 1975. Both groups played a variety of compositions at multiple venues, to Rodney's delight! But Rodney's interests reached beyond music. He also appreciated live theatre and frequented the Stained Glass Play House with friends. And surely all know he consumed movies, along with the popcorn and cokes that went with them.

The diversity that enriched Rodney's musical life, the curiosity that kept him open to creativity in many genres, his sense of humor, his faith, and his compassion were brought together in his love of people and his desire to share their walk and to lead when that was needed. These God-given gifts were revealed, observed, and experienced most notably in Rockin' Rodney's work with youth, which was his deepest passion and greatest joy. What a life, what an impact, what a legacy!

He is survived by his mother, Jean P. Harris, and was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Earl Trivette.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Providence Moravian Church with Rev. Judith Justice officiating. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday just prior to the service at the church. Those wishing to send memorials may consider Providence Moravian Church, 929 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.

Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Providence Moravian Church
NC
Mar
28
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Providence Moravian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Rodney about 15 years ago. Anyone that knew Rodney knows what an amazing person he was. You will never find anyone more respectful, honest and caring as Rodney was to everyone he met. I´m truly blessed to be able to call Rodney my friend!!
Joy Caudle
March 24, 2021
Visitation is this Sunday, March 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by his funeral starting at 2:30 p.m. This will all take place at Providence Moravian Church, 929 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
Robert Cox
March 23, 2021
I've known Rodney most of my life. He took me to my first real concert as a teenager and I had the pleasure of working with him for more than 20 years. His love of live music, movies, silly jokes, and restaurant scheduling will be missed. But, most of all his kindness will be missed. You will not meet many with a sweeter heart than Rodney. We are all better for his example.
Will Hubbard
March 23, 2021
Rockin´ Rod´s wake and service will be Sunday March 28th. 1pm wake, 2:30pm service at Providence Moravian Church. Rodney has been a friend of mine and my family for over 20 years. We have many memories together. He will be missed.
Chris Dellinger
March 22, 2021
I met Rodney when I worked at Hubbard Realty. He always had a smile on his face and was a true gentleman. Heaven has gained a truly special angel. Rodney will be missed. Well done thou good and faithful servant.
Suzanne Henderson
March 22, 2021
