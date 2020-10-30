Mock, Jr., Roger Brown
December 5, 1948 - October 27, 2020
Mr. Roger Brown Mock, Jr., 71, of Advance, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Roger was born in Forsyth County to the late Roger Brown Mock and Doris Hilton Mock on December 5, 1948. Mr. Mock served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and had retired from R.J. Archer after 30 years of service. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be missed dearly. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol W. Mock; son, Chad Mock (Tabatha); grandchildren, Christian and Nathan Mock; brothers, Thomas E. Mock (Carol) and William C. Mock (Jackie); and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Mocks United Methodist Church, with Rev. Luke Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mocks United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.