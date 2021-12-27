Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Eaton
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Eaton, Roger

December 9, 1937 - December 24, 2021

Mr. Roger Wyatt Eaton, 84, of Tobaccoville, NC, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 9, 1937, in Patrick Co., VA, to the late Roy Roscoe and Vera Hester Bowman Eaton. Mr. Eaton was a member of King Baptist Mission and was retired from Salem Electric. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Keith Draughn; a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky Ray and Ann Eaton; four grandchildren, Jacob, Shane, Maria, and Jerry; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eva Wyatt and Jean Young; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Clayton and Val Eaton, Dillard and Ann Eaton, Noel Eaton, and Jeanette Eaton; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Eaton was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Davis Eaton; a grandson, R. J.; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and Hassell Collins, Betty and Billy Ray Johnson, and Georgia and Roscoe Edwards; by two brothers, Roscoe "Coke" Eaton and Terry Eaton; and a sister-in-law, Effie Eaton. Graveside services were held on Tuesday afternoon, December 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 4282 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, VA 24053 with Pastor Abby Angel and Pastor Tim Smith. The family received friends at the funeral home in Mount Airy from 12:30 – 1:30 PM. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Eaton family. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for all of the love and support during Roger's illness. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288, Mount Airy, NC
Dec
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Willis Gap Baptist Church Cemetery
2767 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.