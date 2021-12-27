Eaton, Roger
December 9, 1937 - December 24, 2021
Mr. Roger Wyatt Eaton, 84, of Tobaccoville, NC, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 9, 1937, in Patrick Co., VA, to the late Roy Roscoe and Vera Hester Bowman Eaton. Mr. Eaton was a member of King Baptist Mission and was retired from Salem Electric. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Keith Draughn; a son and daughter-in-law, Ricky Ray and Ann Eaton; four grandchildren, Jacob, Shane, Maria, and Jerry; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eva Wyatt and Jean Young; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Clayton and Val Eaton, Dillard and Ann Eaton, Noel Eaton, and Jeanette Eaton; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Eaton was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Davis Eaton; a grandson, R. J.; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and Hassell Collins, Betty and Billy Ray Johnson, and Georgia and Roscoe Edwards; by two brothers, Roscoe "Coke" Eaton and Terry Eaton; and a sister-in-law, Effie Eaton. Graveside services were held on Tuesday afternoon, December 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 4282 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, VA 24053 with Pastor Abby Angel and Pastor Tim Smith. The family received friends at the funeral home in Mount Airy from 12:30 – 1:30 PM. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Eaton family. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for all of the love and support during Roger's illness. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2021.