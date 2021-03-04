Tuttle, Jr., Roger Eugene
May 14, 1947 - March 2, 2021
Mr. Roger Eugene Tuttle Jr., 73, passed away Tuesday March 2, 2021 at his home. He was born May 14, 1947 in Forsyth County NC to the late Roger Eugene Tuttle Sr. and Louise Moore Tuttle. After his graduation from North Forsyth High School, he then went to work for RJ Reynolds in which he retired 36 years later. Following his retirement from RJ Reynolds, he then went on to work for Old Town Napa for 14 years and Mock Tire of Robinhood for two years. Roger loved his Chevy bow ties and was an avid car collector in which he enjoyed traveling to the "Cruise-Ins" and car shows. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Vikki Lynne Parrish Tuttle; son, Jamie Eugene Tuttle (Molly); two stepchildren, Rebekah Williams Overcash (David) and Jamie Williams (Andrea); five grandchildren, Logan Tuttle, Gavin Tuttle, Brooks Overcash, Mason Overcash, and Hudson Williams; and two sisters, Jean Jones (Phil) and Judy Marion. Roger had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Winston-Salem Fire Department and Forsyth County EMS Professionals for their care. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday at Freedom Baptist Church with Pastor Jon White officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1000 Rural Hall- Germanton Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.