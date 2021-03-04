Menu
Roger Eugene Tuttle Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Tuttle, Jr., Roger Eugene

May 14, 1947 - March 2, 2021

Mr. Roger Eugene Tuttle Jr., 73, passed away Tuesday March 2, 2021 at his home. He was born May 14, 1947 in Forsyth County NC to the late Roger Eugene Tuttle Sr. and Louise Moore Tuttle. After his graduation from North Forsyth High School, he then went to work for RJ Reynolds in which he retired 36 years later. Following his retirement from RJ Reynolds, he then went on to work for Old Town Napa for 14 years and Mock Tire of Robinhood for two years. Roger loved his Chevy bow ties and was an avid car collector in which he enjoyed traveling to the "Cruise-Ins" and car shows. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Vikki Lynne Parrish Tuttle; son, Jamie Eugene Tuttle (Molly); two stepchildren, Rebekah Williams Overcash (David) and Jamie Williams (Andrea); five grandchildren, Logan Tuttle, Gavin Tuttle, Brooks Overcash, Mason Overcash, and Hudson Williams; and two sisters, Jean Jones (Phil) and Judy Marion. Roger had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Winston-Salem Fire Department and Forsyth County EMS Professionals for their care. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday at Freedom Baptist Church with Pastor Jon White officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1000 Rural Hall- Germanton Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Freedom Baptist Church
1000 Rural Hall-Germanton Road, Rural Hall, NC
Mar
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Freedom Baptist Church
1000 Rural Hall-Germanton Road, Rural Hall, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
I was shocked to hear of Roger's passing. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Roger was such a dear friend to Sonny Robbins and I during our marriage. I looked up to both of you and loved my time with Roger, it was so brief. I love you
Phyllis Robbins
March 5, 2021
Vikki, I was so sadden to learn of Roger's passing. You two were the sweetest most enduring couple! I know he will missed each and every day. I hold you and your family close in my prayers today and the days going forward. With love, Marilyn
Marilyn Calhoun
March 5, 2021
I am going to miss Roger and I you Ms .Vikki. I am praying for you.
Jayden Pegram
March 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Jimmy Shouse
March 4, 2021
We want to extend our prayers and sympathy to Vikki and all the family. We have so many fond memories of Roger Jr, "Brother" as we all called him growing up and spending many hours at Nannie and Papa's and the family home up on the hill. Vikki, you and all the family have our deepest sympathies and prayers that Christ would be dear and close in the days to come. Roger, Jr. will be greatly missed and live on in our hearts forever. Greg and wife Becky Barr, Glenn, and Becky Tuttle.
Gregory Tuttle
March 4, 2021
Prayers going out to the Tuttle family. I was a friend of Rogers for over 50 years and I am so saddened by his passing. God be with Vickie and the family. RIP my friend.
Al Watson
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I knew and worked with Roger. A good person
Jerry and Betty Dowd
March 4, 2021
