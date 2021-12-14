Ingram, Roland James
February 29, 1936 - December 9, 2021
Roland James Ingram went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 9, 2021, following an extended period of illness at Trinity Glen. He was born on February 29, 1936 in Lamar, South Carolina (Darington County) to Roland James Samuel and Lular Caraway. Roland graduated from Atkins High School, thereafter attended Forsyth Technical College and served in the United States Army. Roland was a longtime active member of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church; a member of the Sunday School, Gospel and Men's Choirs, Missionary Circle, Seasoned Saints Ministry, Wednesday Bible Study, and assisted with the clothing boutique, Food Bank and coached the Girls Softball Team. Roland was also an active member of James H. Young Memorial Lodge No. 670. He loved fishing, traveling and spending time with his Bojangles friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elease Ingram; and his wife of 56 years, Mary Elizabeth Williams Ingram. He is survived by his five children: Verisia (Gregory) West, Ronald (Renee), Larry (Nita), Lorenzo (Wendy) and Bobby; a devoted sister, Lena B. Witherspoon (Willie T.); grandchildren, Shedrick, Phillip, Terrell, Tene'e, Marcus, Miles, Malik, April, Dra, Robin, and Rosa; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. His motto: "I know the Lord will make a way!" A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 11:00am until 11:30am on Thursday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.