Mr. Romero Deiaz Fair, age 56, of Lewisville, NC, departed this earthly life and gained his wings on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, NC. Romero was born on July 17, 1965 in Winston-Salem.
Funeral service celebration will be conducted on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Chosen Generation Outreach Center at 2440 Brentwood Street, High Point, NC; Bishop Terrell Kenan will be the eulogist.
Public viewing will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 1:00 until 8:00 PM at Spencer Memorial Chapel, 207 N. Bridge Street, Jonesville, NC.
Services are entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.
Romero was a very nice person
Sheri Terrell
Friend
October 15, 2021
Sharing in your sadness as you remember Romero. We are deeply sorry about losing him. He is really going to be miss. Our hearts go out to you and your family.
Anne Banner
September 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss,Romero will be greatly missed, always smiling and full of life.
Pat Peoples
September 18, 2021
So sorry for all that has happened
As Romero flies to Jesus, may we who remain so the good work that he was doing on this earth
Steve Bissette
September 17, 2021
My Condolences to Sister Fair and the family of this wonderful man of God who will be missed. Remember the Words of Christ, "Blessed, are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted."
Blessings,
Pastor Stevenson
September 17, 2021
I remember our days at Hardee's when it first opened up on 1st St., we had some fun times there and I will always remember you as a jovial person with an infectious smile. Rest in peace, multiplied blessings to your wife and family, may God's peace rule over them as they say so long for now.
Linda Wilson Feemster
September 17, 2021
I'm so sorry for your lost. My prayers to the family
Patricia curtis
Friend
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your lost. My prayers goes out to the family. His smiling face that I seen every morning would brighten up my day. He will truly be missed.
Barbara Barney
Work
September 16, 2021
Romeo, brother I will miss you! You were always one to greet every one with a smile. One of the greatest people I've ever known. Rest in peace.
Floyd Baldo
Friend
September 16, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Fair Family. We were neighbors in Happy Hill Gardens and I remember you Romera growing up. Beautiful Family!
Siberia Carter Hood
September 16, 2021
Sending my heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family during your time of loss. Knowing that God will provide His strength and comfort to help you through.