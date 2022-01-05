Brewer, Ronald
June 8, 1949 - December 30, 2021
BREWER
BELEWS CREEK
Ronald Brewer, 72, of Walnut Cove passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Ronald was born on June 8, 1949 in Robeson County to the late Lacy and Elizabeth Strickland Brewer. He was co-owner of B & M Pipe and attended Kerwin Baptist Church and Belews Creek Baptist Church. Ronald enjoyed farming, especially tending cows. He also loved anything outdoors, including his remote control airplanes, fishing, riding his tractor, and construction work.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Ray Brewer, Eugene "Gene" Brewer, and Harold Dean Brewer.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Baker Brewer of Belews Creek; son, Ronald Lance Brewer of Belews Creek, 3 brothers, Bobby Brewer (Pam) of Winston-Salem, Garland Brewer (Betty) of Winston-Salem, Emanuel Brewer (Maxine) of Walkertown; 3 sisters, Gloria Besst (Gary of Kernersville, Clem Watts (Daniel) of Walnut Cove, and Mary Elizabeth Ezzell (Donnie) of Fayetteville. Ronald will be sorely missed by his long-time friend and business partner, Tony Mize; his long-time love, Memory Marshall; sons, Hunter and Hamilton Marshall.
There will be an 11:00 am funeral service held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Daniel Hawtree officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory.
There will be no formal visitation.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Brewer family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.