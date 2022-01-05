Menu
Ronald Brewer
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Brewer, Ronald

June 8, 1949 - December 30, 2021

BREWER

BELEWS CREEK

Ronald Brewer, 72, of Walnut Cove passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Ronald was born on June 8, 1949 in Robeson County to the late Lacy and Elizabeth Strickland Brewer. He was co-owner of B & M Pipe and attended Kerwin Baptist Church and Belews Creek Baptist Church. Ronald enjoyed farming, especially tending cows. He also loved anything outdoors, including his remote control airplanes, fishing, riding his tractor, and construction work.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Ray Brewer, Eugene "Gene" Brewer, and Harold Dean Brewer.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Baker Brewer of Belews Creek; son, Ronald Lance Brewer of Belews Creek, 3 brothers, Bobby Brewer (Pam) of Winston-Salem, Garland Brewer (Betty) of Winston-Salem, Emanuel Brewer (Maxine) of Walkertown; 3 sisters, Gloria Besst (Gary of Kernersville, Clem Watts (Daniel) of Walnut Cove, and Mary Elizabeth Ezzell (Donnie) of Fayetteville. Ronald will be sorely missed by his long-time friend and business partner, Tony Mize; his long-time love, Memory Marshall; sons, Hunter and Hamilton Marshall.

There will be an 11:00 am funeral service held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Daniel Hawtree officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory.

There will be no formal visitation.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Brewer family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway, Walnut Cove, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!!!!
Gail and Wayne Moon
January 5, 2022
Prayers being sent up for the entire family. Truly sorry for your loss.
Doris Mabe Slater
Other
January 5, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Harold & Becky Fulk
Family
January 3, 2022
