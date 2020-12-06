Dull, Mr. Ronald, E.



October 4, 1942 - November 24, 2020



Ronald Eugene Dull passed peacefully on the Tuesday afternoon of November 24, 2020. Ron was born in Clare, Michigan, to June and Leon Dull. Ron, the youngest of four children, was raised on the family farm and in the family farm equipment business. Ron graduated from Clare High School in 1959. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University in 1964, and later a Master's in Business Administration from Western Michigan University in 1972. Ron's early career began in sales and customer service for Teletype Corporation, a research and manufacturing division of AT&T in Skokie, Illinois. Ron genuinely enjoyed finding solutions for businesses and building professional and personal relationships. He eventually worked directly for AT&T in New Jersey until the divestiture of the Bell system. After relocating to North Carolina in 1984, Ron worked in real-estate and business brokerage before realizing his lifelong goal of opening a business of his own. From 1995 to 2012 Ron owned and managed the Golden Harvest Pantry (the Arnold Bakery Thrift Store) in Clemmons, NC. He could frequently be seen running the register and jesting with customers. Ron's regulars referred to him affectionately as "the Bread Man."



While living in Evanston Ron met the love of his life, Elizabeth. Ron and Liz were married in Evanston in 1968, and they remained together. They were blessed with two children and a series of devoted rescue poodles. Ron loved his community and frequently sought ways to help others. He attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem and through the church participated in the ministerial outreach to the Forsyth County Department of Corrections. Ron was a longtime member of the Greater Exchange Club of Winston-Salem and regularly volunteered for the annual fundraiser at the County Fair. Ron also supported various local nonprofits, including Lighthouse Ministries, the Storehouse for Jesus, and Horsefeathers.



Ron loved travel and photography. He enjoyed an early high school summer living in Austria, and he returned to Europe on multiple occasions. Ron travelled through the Soviet Union prior to its dissolution, and he toured China during the economic reforms of Deng Xiaoping. Ron's photographs, frequently taken during his travels, demonstrated his love of people. His portraits frequently captured spontaneous, natural expressions of humanity in everyday moments. Ron also enjoyed Stetson hats, classic car photography, and collecting commemorative steins. In his retirement Ron saw another dream fulfilled, the restoration of his father's 1948 Buick Roadmaster (courtesy of a local restoration expert).



Ron is preceded in death by his parents and three elder siblings. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his son Carl, his daughter Alice, several nieces and nephews, and Jackie, the poodle. Ron will be interred with his parents and siblings in Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare, Michigan. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later time. He will be missed and loved.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.