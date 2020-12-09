Menu
Ronald Ray Gordy
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Gordy, Ronald Ray

June 27, 1967 - December 7, 2020

GORDY

WALNUT COVE

Ronald Ray Gordy, Jr., 53, died unexpectedly Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home.

Ronald was born on June 27, 1967 in Forsyth County to Ronald Ray, Sr. and Kay Dosher Gordy. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and buddies.

He was preceded in his death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Anna Gordy; and his maternal grandparents, Fate and Ada Dosher.

Ronald is survived by his parents, Ray and Kay Gordy; sister, Lisa Gordy; brother, Mark Gordy; 2 nieces, Heather Mabe and Michelle Mabe; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins,

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home.

There will be no formal service.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the caregivers that Ronald has had over the past 30 years.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Gordy family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, compassion & blessings to Ronald's Family
Janice Caudle
December 10, 2020
I was sorry to here of Ronald's death. You are in my prayers. I can feel your loss because I lost a son several years ago. May God bless and comfort you during this time.
Ann Dosher Pope
December 9, 2020
