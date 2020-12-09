Gordy, Ronald Ray
June 27, 1967 - December 7, 2020
GORDY
WALNUT COVE
Ronald Ray Gordy, Jr., 53, died unexpectedly Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home.
Ronald was born on June 27, 1967 in Forsyth County to Ronald Ray, Sr. and Kay Dosher Gordy. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and buddies.
He was preceded in his death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Anna Gordy; and his maternal grandparents, Fate and Ada Dosher.
Ronald is survived by his parents, Ray and Kay Gordy; sister, Lisa Gordy; brother, Mark Gordy; 2 nieces, Heather Mabe and Michelle Mabe; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins,
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home.
There will be no formal service.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the caregivers that Ronald has had over the past 30 years.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.