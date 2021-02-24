Johnson, Ronald



December 22, 1949 - February 22, 2021



Mr. Ronald Johnson, 71, of Lewisville, NC, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mr. Johnson was born on December 22, 1949 in Forsyth County to Thomas Craig and Marie Moore Johnson. Mr. Johnson served his Country in the Vietnam conflict. He was retired from Atlas Cocopco with many years of loyal service. He loved woodworking, making furniture, shaker boxes, and wooden bowls. Ronald was an avid Tar Heel and Demon Deacon fan. But, most importantly, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Rayetta Johnson; one daughter, Emily J. Welsh and husband, Caden of Louisville, Kentucky; one grandchild, Jaden Welsh; two sisters, Patricia Johnson, Terri Little and husband, Larry of Forsyth County; one niece, Amy Johnson Tyler of Forsyth County. A private memorial service will be conducted at Hayworth-Miller Chapel-Lewisville.



Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home



6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.