Ronald Johnson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Johnson, Ronald

December 22, 1949 - February 22, 2021

Mr. Ronald Johnson, 71, of Lewisville, NC, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mr. Johnson was born on December 22, 1949 in Forsyth County to Thomas Craig and Marie Moore Johnson. Mr. Johnson served his Country in the Vietnam conflict. He was retired from Atlas Cocopco with many years of loyal service. He loved woodworking, making furniture, shaker boxes, and wooden bowls. Ronald was an avid Tar Heel and Demon Deacon fan. But, most importantly, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Rayetta Johnson; one daughter, Emily J. Welsh and husband, Caden of Louisville, Kentucky; one grandchild, Jaden Welsh; two sisters, Patricia Johnson, Terri Little and husband, Larry of Forsyth County; one niece, Amy Johnson Tyler of Forsyth County. A private memorial service will be conducted at Hayworth-Miller Chapel-Lewisville.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
So sorry to hear about the passing of Ronnie. I had the privilege of knowing him for over 50 years. My prayers are going out to his wife and family. RIP "Home Boy.)
Al Watson
February 25, 2021
