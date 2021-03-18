Lawson, Ronald "Rayvon"
February 18, 1940 - March 16, 2021
Ronald "Rayvon" Lawson, 81, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021 at Trellis Supportive Care.
Rayvon was born on February 18, 1940 in Stokes County to the late Oscar and Ruth Fagg Lawson. He was a member of Isom Baptist Church for many years and was retired from the NC Dept. of Transportation with 33 years of service and Hank's Lumber Co. with 11 years of service. Rayvon served as Sunday School teacher, Choir Leader, Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, Cemetery Trustee, Song Leader; for years he cared for the grounds and church maintenance, sang in a quartet with his wife and Walt and Betty Tilley, and led the singing at the Nursing Home services. He was known for his green thumb and won many ribbons at the county fairs for his beautiful flowers.
In addition to his parents, Rayvon was preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Chester Lawson and John Henry Lawson; sister, Peggy Mabe; and special aunt, Hettie Fagg.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Doris Hill Lawson; son, Jerry Oscar Lawson; sister, Minnie Ruth Bullins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be an 2:00 pm funeral service held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Isom Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.
Memorials may be made to King Dialysis Center: 140 Moore Rd., King, NC 27021 or to Yveddi CSBG: 1413 W. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or Stokes County Senior Services: 700 Main St., Danbury, NC 27016.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to King Dialysis Center, Yveddi, and Stokes County Senior Services for all of the love and support given to Mr. Lawson.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.