Morrison, Ronald Lee
June 6, 1955 - October 10, 2020
Ronald Lee Morrison, 65, died after a lengthy illness of heart disease. He was a US Navy Veteran, stationed in Virginia Beach, VA when on active duty. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, JoAnn; brothers, Danny Morrison, Norman "Pete" Morrison and wife Anne all of Lexington, NC; sister, Judy Byrd and husband Paul; niece, Rebecca Byrd all of Wallburg, NC; nephew, Adam Byrd and wife Abby of Leland, NC.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Ronnie and Helen Morrison of Lexington, NC and his in-laws, Harry and Earline Brown of Pfafftown, NC.
There will be no public services. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association
or the American Children's Home of Lexington, NC.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Medical Team at Forsyth Hospital for their outstanding care for Ronald during his stay there.
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.