McCuiston, Ronald "Ronnie"
December 6, 1944 - September 23, 2021
Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" H. McCuiston, age 76 of Advance, transitioned to his Heavenly home, surrounded by his beloved family on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mr. McCuiston was born December 6, 1944 in Forsyth County to the late Jackson H. McCuiston and Esther Glasscoe McCuiston. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and President/CEO of McCuiston Concrete Co., Inc. He is preceded in passing by his parents, brother, Richard McCuiston; son, Richard (Ricky) L. Widener, Jr.; grand-daughter, Kristie Nicole Widener. Surviving is his loving wife, Gail Spriggs McCuiston; daughters, Cloey McCuiston, Rhonda McCuiston, Cheri (Jimmy) Barringer, Lori McCuiston, Vickie Widener; sons, Charlie Ellis and Landon Pegram. Grandchildren; Megan, Katy, Hannah, Jack, Jakob, and Jamie. Great-Grandchildren; Kaydence, Corey, and William. Two sisters; Treva (Stan) Fuller and Jackie McCuiston. Ronnie was blessed with many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, church family, neighbors and friends. He will be missed by many. Ronnie lived most of his life in Davie County, was known as a Cowboy, loved Jesus, his family, was a hard worker, loved working on his farm, riding horses, listening to music and singing, building things, traveling, and visiting with family and friends. A Celebration of his life will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Redland Church IPHC , by Pastor David Richardson, Jr., Mr. Tim Dunn, and Mr. Billy Pate. The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Farmington Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redland Church, IPHC, 137 Baltimore Rd., Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel)
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.