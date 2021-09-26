Menu
Ronald "Ronnie" McCuiston
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
McCuiston, Ronald "Ronnie"

December 6, 1944 - September 23, 2021

Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" H. McCuiston, age 76 of Advance, transitioned to his Heavenly home, surrounded by his beloved family on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mr. McCuiston was born December 6, 1944 in Forsyth County to the late Jackson H. McCuiston and Esther Glasscoe McCuiston. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and President/CEO of McCuiston Concrete Co., Inc. He is preceded in passing by his parents, brother, Richard McCuiston; son, Richard (Ricky) L. Widener, Jr.; grand-daughter, Kristie Nicole Widener. Surviving is his loving wife, Gail Spriggs McCuiston; daughters, Cloey McCuiston, Rhonda McCuiston, Cheri (Jimmy) Barringer, Lori McCuiston, Vickie Widener; sons, Charlie Ellis and Landon Pegram. Grandchildren; Megan, Katy, Hannah, Jack, Jakob, and Jamie. Great-Grandchildren; Kaydence, Corey, and William. Two sisters; Treva (Stan) Fuller and Jackie McCuiston. Ronnie was blessed with many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, church family, neighbors and friends. He will be missed by many. Ronnie lived most of his life in Davie County, was known as a Cowboy, loved Jesus, his family, was a hard worker, loved working on his farm, riding horses, listening to music and singing, building things, traveling, and visiting with family and friends. A Celebration of his life will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Redland Church IPHC , by Pastor David Richardson, Jr., Mr. Tim Dunn, and Mr. Billy Pate. The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Farmington Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redland Church, IPHC, 137 Baltimore Rd., Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com . (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel)

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Redland Church, IPHC
137 Baltimore Rd., Advance, NC
Sep
28
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Redland Church, IPHC
137 Baltimore Rd., Advance, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sherri Tilley
September 28, 2021
Gail, and family- I am so sorry to hear of Ronnie's passing. Sending my deepest condolences, love and prayers from Kansas.
Leia McCuiston
Family
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss! My condolences go out to the entire family during this time. God bless y'all.
Brett Wigley
Other
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss; remembering with fondness when Treva and I worked together at Hanes and I was at their home; Ronnie was a sweet young man who always full of life. May "precious" memories live forever within your hearts.
Pat Cranford Moser
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss, praying for all the family
Pastor Danny and Bebee
September 27, 2021
